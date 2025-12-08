Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Is A Deadly Blow For Physical Media, And That's Devastating

It's difficult to feel anything but disappointment and despair upon hearing the news that Netflix has seemingly won the bidding war against Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros. Should this deal transpire, it would essentially bring about the kneecapping of one of the film industry's most historic institutions. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has been on the record saying that making movies for the big screen is an outdated concept (via Variety). But he seems to have walked this back a bit by claiming to remain steadfast to theatrical releases of upcoming Warner Bros. movies, albeit in a limited window. Taking Sarandos at his word is like holding out hope that Lucy will actually hold the football this time in a Charlie Brown comic. But while we're all talking about one of the biggest streaming conglomerates posing a potential threat to the movie theater ecosystem, there's another important aspect that's just as much on the chopping block: physical media.

Owning hard copies of movies and television shows isn't as common as it once was among the general masses, but it's far from dead. In recent years, the rise of film culture among younger viewers has ignited a renewed interest in DVDs and Blu-rays. Look at how the folks at Criterion have cultivated an entire phenomenon over spending time in their closet of culturally recognized movies. Other boutique release labels like Shout Factory and Vinegar Syndrome have picked up the slack where a lot of studios have faltered in recent years. The current Warner Bros. regime may have relegated a bunch of their barebones bonus features to outside parties, but at the very least, they've committed to putting out physical media copies of recent successes like "Sinners." With Sarandos in charge, it's hard to have faith in this practice continuing.