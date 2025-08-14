The Superman Blu-Ray Release Continues The Worst Trend In Home Media (And It's Time To End It)

The physical media industry is not what it once was, but it certainly isn't unhealthy. On the contrary, it's really beginning to thrive again, as more and more lovers of cinema are coming to recognize what a boon it is to have immediate and continual access to one's favorite movies without having to rely on a streaming platform. Although the bonus features that accompany most releases of films on disc were always a bit more niche, appealing more to aspiring artists or rabid fans rather than general audiences, they're now that much more of a draw for a larger portion of people who buy physical media.

Unfortunately, while boutique labels are still very committed to stacking their releases with extra content, the days of the major studios putting as much effort into their new releases are all but gone. Where, 20-odd years ago, every new release would come stacked with numerous commentary tracks, a making-of doc, deleted scenes, and more, these days we have to be content with perhaps 30 minutes (total!) of bonus material, if that. Although it's true that the heyday of studio DVDs produced just as much pablum as they did meaningful content — no one needs a commentary from a bored cast regurgitating their media-trained canned responses about working on a film for an umpteenth time — the lack of support for most new releases on physical media is still a massive bummer.

Additionally, while movie theaters have been rightfully worried about the shrinking windows between a film's theatrical exhibition and home release, it's been less pointed out how this seems to be making the home releases suffer as well. Rather than hiring a good special features producer like Laurent Bouzereau or Charles de Lauzirika, studios seem too content with throwing together some EPK (electronic press kit) material and calling it a day. There's another trend that rears its ugly head now and again, too: the digital-only bonus feature.

Most of the time, such content is something exclusive but minor: an extra featurette or two, a photo gallery, and so on. Yet studios seem to be increasingly making a point of favoring a digital release over a physical release for the premium bonus features. The latest culprit is Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's release of James Gunn's "Superman," whose full specs were announced today. As they specify, three major bonus features — deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a feature commentary by Gunn — will be included in the digital release only, and will not be on the Blu-Ray nor the 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray. This is an obnoxious practice for several reasons, and it needs to stop.