How To Watch Sinners At Home
Ryan Coogler's sublime blues-and-bloodsuckers epic "Sinners" is the best, buzziest movie of 2025 thus far. The tale of identical twins (Michael B. Jordan in dual roles) who return home to Clarksdale, Mississippi, to open a juke joint with a whole lot of cash they acquired via questionable means up North in Chicago, only to find their new establishment besieged by vampires, is exhilarating and terrifying in equal measure. Coogler's first fully original film since his debut, "Fruitvale Station," is the work of a filmmaker deep in the pocket. Powered by sensational performances from Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo and the incomparable Miles Caton, the film lifts you up, terrifies you, and sends you floating out of the theater.
"Sinners" has grossed $259 million in the United States as of today, but it hasn't really gotten an opportunity to find an audience internationally. The film has made $80 million overseas, but given its see-it-on-the-biggest-screen-possible hype and record-setting box office performance stateside, it feels like there's a lot of money left on the theatrical table. So, it's a little disappointing to see that Warner Bros. is going to rush it out for home viewing a mere seven weeks after its April 18 premiere.
Am I happy that I'll be able to savor "Sinners" whenever the devilish spirit moves me? Absolutely. And there's no reason WB can't do a second IMAX 70mm re-release later this summer. I just hope people know to turn up their speakers, turn out the lights, and stow their phones. Because Coogler has concocted one of the most blissfully immersive cinematic experiences of the 21st century. So, when and how can you commune with "Sinners" at home, and will there be a physical media release?
Visit Smoke and Stack's juke joint in Sinners from the comfort of your sweat-soaked couch
On June 3, 2025, WB will make "Sinners" available on digital media via the usual platforms (e.g. Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango). I would advise you to wait a month, however, for the physical media release on July 8, when you'll be able to own "Sinners" on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Along with having a copy of Coogler's film that can't get erased or broken up by lag, you'll have access to some very cool extras.
There are five featurettes in total, the longest being "Dancing with the Devil: The Making of Sinners" at 32 minutes. The other four — "Thicker than Blood: Becoming the Smokestack Twins," "Blues in the Night: The Music of 'Sinners,'" "Spirits in the Deep South," and "The Wages of Sin: The Creature FX of 'Sinners'" — focus on particular aspects of the production. Am I just a skosh bummed that we aren't getting a Miles Caton-Buddy Guy jam session a la that scene? To put it mildly, yes. But I am intrigued to see what's in store for us via the 19 minutes of deleted scenes included in this package.
I would keep in mind that "Sinners" is likely to be a hugely popular catalogue title for WB going forward, so a deluxe release with more extras (including that Caton-Guy concert that just must exist) feels inevitable. But this is a pretty good offering for the initial physical package. Still, don't you want to head back to the juke joint for one or two more big-screen go-rounds? I know I do. WB really should've waited another month to unveil this masterpiece for home viewing.