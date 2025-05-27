How To Watch Sinners At Home

Ryan Coogler's sublime blues-and-bloodsuckers epic "Sinners" is the best, buzziest movie of 2025 thus far. The tale of identical twins (Michael B. Jordan in dual roles) who return home to Clarksdale, Mississippi, to open a juke joint with a whole lot of cash they acquired via questionable means up North in Chicago, only to find their new establishment besieged by vampires, is exhilarating and terrifying in equal measure. Coogler's first fully original film since his debut, "Fruitvale Station," is the work of a filmmaker deep in the pocket. Powered by sensational performances from Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo and the incomparable Miles Caton, the film lifts you up, terrifies you, and sends you floating out of the theater.

Advertisement

"Sinners" has grossed $259 million in the United States as of today, but it hasn't really gotten an opportunity to find an audience internationally. The film has made $80 million overseas, but given its see-it-on-the-biggest-screen-possible hype and record-setting box office performance stateside, it feels like there's a lot of money left on the theatrical table. So, it's a little disappointing to see that Warner Bros. is going to rush it out for home viewing a mere seven weeks after its April 18 premiere.

Am I happy that I'll be able to savor "Sinners" whenever the devilish spirit moves me? Absolutely. And there's no reason WB can't do a second IMAX 70mm re-release later this summer. I just hope people know to turn up their speakers, turn out the lights, and stow their phones. Because Coogler has concocted one of the most blissfully immersive cinematic experiences of the 21st century. So, when and how can you commune with "Sinners" at home, and will there be a physical media release?

Advertisement