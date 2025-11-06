This Controversial '70s Horror Movie Is One Of The Most Provocative Films Ever Made

In 1971, Warner Bros. was marred by controversy in the wake of unleashing "A Clockwork Orange" upon the world. The outrage over Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Anthony Burgess' dystopian novel was so widespread that it led to the film being banned in the U.K. for over 26 years. Since then, "A Clockwork Orange" has not only gone on to become a culturally recognized masterpiece, it's also had the privilege of a 4K restoration. But would you know that earlier that very same year, Warner Bros. distributed an equally provocative masterwork that hasn't been granted nearly enough grace? Any act of contemporary studio bravery is child's play compared to the storm that came with greenlighting Ken Russell's "The Devils."

The famed British filmmaker built a career out of bringing such idiosyncratic works as "Tommy," "Altered States" and "The Lair of the White Worm" to the screen, but "The Devils" is by far Russell's most provocative film. It's a frighteningly timely dramatization of a bizarre moment in 17th century France when the Roman Catholic priest Urbain Grandier (Oliver Reed) was put on trial after a collection of Ursuline nuns claimed he was responsible for allowing the Devil to possess them through their sexual urges. At the forefront was the repressed Sister Jeanne de Agnes (Vanessa Redgrave), who bolstered the claim in spite of having never met the handsome priest prior.

Based on Aldous Huxley's non-fiction book "The Devils of Loudun" and John Whiting's stage play, "The Devils" is an audacious and transgressive accounting of the frenzy that transformed Loudun into a psychosexual circus of political corruption. Russell's film still feels dangerous more than five decades after its release, and it's infuriating that we don't talk about it nearly enough.