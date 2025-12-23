12 Best Vampire TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

It sounds like the start of a joke: a werewolf, a vampire, and a ghost walk into an apartment... "Being Human" takes this supernatural roommates premise and mines it for humor, yes, but also existential angst and some pretty relatable human problems. In the U.S. version of the series, we follow vampire Aidan (Sam Witwer), werewolf Josh (Sam Huntington), and ghost Sally (Meaghan Rath) as they help each other navigate a world where they don't fit in. The cast has great chemistry, and compelling character development makes it a nicely sentimental watch.

The British version, which came first, tells a similar story with a different tone. The BBC series stars Andrea Riseborough as Annie, a ghost, Russell Tovey as George, a werewolf, and Guy Flanagan as John, a vampire. While the U.S. version is more dramatic and falls into the brooding vampire trope at times, the British series takes more of a slice-of-life approach to the concept and features a witty sense of humor.

Both shows are good, and your preference will likely come down to which storytelling style you go for. Notably, the British series starts strong but falls off in quality after cast changes, while the U.S. series has a more even run. Either way, the shows tell a charming story about cross-species supernatural friends, a rarity in the world of fantasy.