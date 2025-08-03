The Creepy Vampire Horror Series That AMC Should Have Never Canceled

The words "AMC" and "vampire" automatically conjure dizzying emotions about "Interview with the Vampire," which has been slated for an exciting third season (featuring Lestat in his rockstar era!) that will grace our screens very soon. AMC's riveting adaptation of Anne Rice's beloved novel series is so well-received and singular that every other vampire story propped up by the network automatically pales in comparison.

This is especially the case with subgenre stories that received mixed critical reception upon release, as these middling shows often end up being overshadowed or forgotten over time. While Jami O'Brien's "NOS4A2" (not to be confused with Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu") ran between 2019 and 2020, this adaptation of Joe Hill's novel (titled "NOS-4R2") hasn't been a part of serious vampire discourse for quite some time. But there's one thing about "NOS4A2" that cannot be overlooked: it manages to stand out in a hyper-saturated subgenre oozing with blood and gore. Moreover, it also delivers a brand of creepiness that creates an unsettling pit in your stomach, as this chilling vampire fiction doesn't romanticize any aspect of its bleak, dreary world.

Any conversation about AMC's "NOS4A2" should be prefaced by the fact that Hill's source material feels infinitely richer in comparison, despite being a flawed homage to classic '80s horror tropes. Hill's gift for capturing events with jarring intensity might be the reason behind this gap in quality, as his writing style favors long, rambling descriptions that complement the messy undertone of his stories. This narrative instinct doesn't translate well into a series with weekly episode drops, as what feels appropriately free-form in Hill's book starts to take on a rather mundane quality onscreen. This sluggishness robs "NOS4A2" of some of its effectiveness, but there's still plenty to love about this two-season AMC series.