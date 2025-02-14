How To Watch Robert Eggers' Horror Movie Nosferatu At Home

"Nosferatu" was made available on digital platforms January 21, 2025, but now streaming audiences will have a chance to catch Robert Eggers' latest when it hits Peacock on February 21, 2025. If you're not a subscriber, Peacock currently has a deal whereby you can get a whole year of Premium for just $29.99, which is less than half the regular annual fee. Otherwise the service is $7.99 a month for the Premium tier and $13.99 for the ad-free Premium Plus tier. Those looking for an annual Premium Plus subscription will pay $139.99 for the year.

Not only will the movie arrive on Universal's streaming platform for the first time, it will do so alongside a never-before-seen-in-theaters extended cut, which should actually be worth a look considering Eggers made some powerful directorial choices in "Nosferatu" and it will be interesting to see how that applies to the extra footage.

Viewers who want to get an even more in-depth insight into the movie will also be able to stream a behind-the-scenes featurette entitled, "Nosferatu: An Inside Look." The bonus content contains a look at the making of the film with contributions from the cast and creatives. Again, considering Eggers and co. were so diligent in crafting the world of "Nosferatu" — which, incredibly, was mostly shot on soundstages — this behind-the-scenes look should be worthwhile for any fans of the film or the director. Much like the classic superhero movie that (accidentally) influenced the look of "Nosferatu," almost every aspect of the film's production design was created from the ground up — barring some exterior shots and some of the scenes filmed at Orlok's castle. Getting to see how they pulled off such a feat should be fascinating, so it's nice to see Peacock adding something extra to the streaming release.