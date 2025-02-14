How To Watch Robert Eggers' Horror Movie Nosferatu At Home
Filmmaker Robert Eggers has an uncanny knack for making us feel like we're getting a glimpse into some sort of godforsaken netherworld that we really shouldn't be seeing. Now we'll be able to do that at home as the director's latest film, "Nosferatu," sets a streaming date. The movie will also be getting a physical release that's packed with an impressive array of bonus features for those that really want to delve into the immersive world created by Eggers and his team.
While the director's previous films proved his talent for crafting these all-enveloping worlds that simultaneously feel supernatural yet retain a remarkable historical accuracy, "Nosferatu" was somewhat of a breakthrough, killing it at the box office by making $176 million worldwide — far more than any of his previous films — and kickstarting an entire TikTok generations' love affair with Bill Skarsgård's decaying Russian nobleman vampire. After saving vampire movies at the box office, "Nosferatu" also ensured Eggers' next feature, a spin on the Wolfman mythology, was green-lit.
Aside from the film being an impressive technical achievement and an immersive gothic fairytale, the movie feels like a small phenomenon in and of itself, which is why if you've yet to watch Eggers' latest, you should probably catch up ASAP. "Nosferatu" is already available for purchase and premium rental on digital, but it will soon stream on Peacock and get a full physical release, including on 4K Blu-ray.
How to stream Nosferatu
"Nosferatu" was made available on digital platforms January 21, 2025, but now streaming audiences will have a chance to catch Robert Eggers' latest when it hits Peacock on February 21, 2025. If you're not a subscriber, Peacock currently has a deal whereby you can get a whole year of Premium for just $29.99, which is less than half the regular annual fee. Otherwise the service is $7.99 a month for the Premium tier and $13.99 for the ad-free Premium Plus tier. Those looking for an annual Premium Plus subscription will pay $139.99 for the year.
Not only will the movie arrive on Universal's streaming platform for the first time, it will do so alongside a never-before-seen-in-theaters extended cut, which should actually be worth a look considering Eggers made some powerful directorial choices in "Nosferatu" and it will be interesting to see how that applies to the extra footage.
Viewers who want to get an even more in-depth insight into the movie will also be able to stream a behind-the-scenes featurette entitled, "Nosferatu: An Inside Look." The bonus content contains a look at the making of the film with contributions from the cast and creatives. Again, considering Eggers and co. were so diligent in crafting the world of "Nosferatu" — which, incredibly, was mostly shot on soundstages — this behind-the-scenes look should be worthwhile for any fans of the film or the director. Much like the classic superhero movie that (accidentally) influenced the look of "Nosferatu," almost every aspect of the film's production design was created from the ground up — barring some exterior shots and some of the scenes filmed at Orlok's castle. Getting to see how they pulled off such a feat should be fascinating, so it's nice to see Peacock adding something extra to the streaming release.
Nosferatu gets a physical release
Ahead of the streaming debut of "Nosferatu," the movie will also get a full physical release on February 18, 2025. That means the film will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, complete with a raft of bonus features. Aside from the extended never-before-seen-in-theaters cut, the physical discs feature deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and a director's commentary from Robert Eggers. That commentary appears to come with certain digital purchases, too, but only if you buy from Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Google/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.
Meanwhile, the list of special features for the physical release is impressive. A range of featurettes that chart the film's creation should provide a full breakdown of how "Nosferatu" came to be. Of particular note is a "Becoming Count Orlok" featurette, which will provide an insight into the startling transformation of Bill Skarsgård, who is essentially unrecognizable as the titular vamp in "Nosferatu." There are also a handful of deleted scenes with similarly intriguing titles such as "Ellen at the Window," "Harding's Bedchamber/Dark Corridor," and "Behold, the Third Night."
"Nosferatu" is a genuinely scary horror movie that has surely cemented Eggers' standing as one of the pre-eminent horror filmmakers of his generation. As such, this physical release packed with bonus features sounds like a tantalizing prospect for any fan of Eggers or horror in general.