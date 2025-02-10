The Classic Superhero Movie That (Accidentally) Influenced Nosferatu

This post contains spoilers for "Nosferatu."

What better way to celebrate the festive season of 2024 than with a supernatural horror nightmare. With "Nosferatu," director Robert Eggers resurrected a vampire classic in the form of a scary fever dream just in time for Christmas of last year, reimagining the original 1922 film as a stylish horror with a sort of perverse fairy tale at its center. In Eggers' film, the titular vamp, played by Bill Skarsgård, lusts after Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Hutter, eventually traveling from his decaying castle in the mountains of Transylvania to her hometown of Wisburg, Germany. There, he feeds on her blood in a pseudo-sexual embrace that ultimately results in his death when the sunlight interrupts the pair's perverse tryst.

If upsetting vampire love affairs aren't your thing, Eggers made sure to do what he does best by constructing a world that absorbs you so fully, you genuinely forget you're watching a fictional tale play out. The director accomplished that feat most effectively when he realized what had been a life-long dream in the form of his visceral Viking epic "The Northman." But that same immersiveness is at the heart of "Nosferatu," with production designer Craig Lathrop erecting a seriously impressive series of 60 sets across several soundstages at Barrandov Studios in Prague. While several scenes were shot on location, the film remains a marvel for the way in which Lathrop and Eggers crafted the town of Wisburg from scratch, with the production designer telling Condé Nast that his version of the locale was envisioned as "a collage of places."

Even if you weren't all that taken in by the story, then, you have to marvel at Eggers' film for its all-enveloping atmosphere, transporting tone, and striking production design. What might come as a surprise, however, is how all of those things were influenced by a classic superhero movie without Eggers even realizing it.