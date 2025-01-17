Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Pulls Off A Rare Feat For Netflix

In the modern age of streaming, very few shows last longer than a season or two. Netflix has developed perhaps the worst cancellation reputation of all streaming services. While the company commissions and produces a ton of original content every year, very little of it lasts the many years that shows often got in the old days of traditional TV. Of course, there are exceptions, and with the release of "Castlevania: Nocturne" season 2, there's a big one.

Yes, this is only the second season of "Nocturne," but if you count it as an extension of the original "Castlevania" series, it's season 6. Most sequel series are their own distinct entities, but in the case of the "Castlevania" team, many core members made the transition between the two shows. Original creator, showrunner, and writer Warren Ellis was dropped from the franchise in between the shows after allegations of misconduct, and was replaced by a team including writers Zodwa Nyoni and Temi Oh and new "Nocturne" showrunner Clive Bradley. However, the directors and animators at Powerhouse Animation Studios led by Adam and Samuel Deats, composer Trevor Morris, and producers Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, and Adi Shankar have all been on board since the very beginning, giving both shows plenty of cohesion beyond their shared universe.

What's even more impressive than an animated video game adaptation getting six seasons on Netflix is that every single "Castlevania" season is spectacular. With "Nocturne" season 2 delivering yet another standout set of episodes, the show has entered truly rare company.