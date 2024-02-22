Netflix's The Last Airbender Is Already Teasing The Legend Of Korra And The Avatar Comics

This article contains spoilers for Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Adaptations and re-imaginings are a tricky thing. They have to capture and recreate the essence of the original while also making changes for (potentially) a new medium, different times, and a new audience. The best ones recognize this and rebuild and remix the original until they end up improving it and making something that feels fresh and brand-new, like HBO's "Watchmen" series or Netflix's animated series "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off." Another opportunity with adaptations is the benefit of hindsight. Even the most meticulous authors and creators cannot possibly think of absolutely everything ahead of time. This offers an opportunity for re-tellings to bring elements that were introduced later in the original story to the forefront.

Netflix's "One Piece" does this. The live-action adaptation of the legendary and long-running manga by Eiichiro Oda introduces the character of Garp much earlier than its source material and makes him a big part of the first season. This was a great addition to the show, changing some dynamics while still honoring the original. Now, Netflix's latest live-action remake is trying to do the same thing.

The streaming service's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" re-imagines the beloved animated series of the same name, which takes place in a fantasy world where people can control the elements — while one person in particular, the Avatar, can master all four elements and bring peace to a world at war. The live-action show brings in elements not only from later seasons of the original cartoon but also the "Avatar" comics and even the sequel series "The Legend of Korra."