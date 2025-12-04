A Star Wars Actor Won't Be Back For Ahsoka Season 2 For A Good Reason

At least one actor from "Ahsoka" season 1 won't be returning to a galaxy far, far away. Claudia Black, known for her roles in shows like "Stargate SG-1" and "Farscape," played Nightsister Klothow in the first season of the live-action "Star Wars" series. Now, it's been revealed that Black won't be reprising her role when the show returns, even though that was very clearly set up in the season 1 finale.

In a late November interview with Bleeding Cool, Black revealed that she wasn't returning for "Ahsoka" season 2, saying that Disney "could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London." But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

In a more recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Black elaborated much further on the situation. "When I did the first season, people assumed that I'm making hundreds of thousands of dollars. It could not be further from the truth on a role like this," Black explained. "[My pay was] closer to what I was earning when I was 19 or in my early 20s."

So, while the Nightsisters will undoubtedly be joining the show's Big Bad, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), in "Ahsoka" season 2, it won't be Black portraying Klothow. Speaking further, the actor explained that pay issues such as these can have a greater impact on women, particularly those raising children, and especially ones doing that work without a partner: