Taron Egerton's Netflix Action Movie Is The Perfect Holiday Season Watch

As the 2025 festive season approaches, the best Christmas movies of all time will once again begin to dominate our viewing schedules. That means Kevin McCallister will be humiliating the Wet Bandits, the Grinch will be learning to embrace his humanity, and Buddy the Elf will be charming his way through New York and teaching James Caan the meaning of Christmas. But sometimes it's nice to embrace some alternative Christmas movies, and Netflix has an interesting option in the form of "Carry-On."

If you like Jason Bateman playing against type as a psychopathic killer and plots that mirror action classics of a bygone time, then this is the perfect film for you. "Carry-On" is also the perfect thriller for fans of Christmas action movies like "Die Hard," mainly because it is "Die Hard 2."

The movie stars Taron Egerton as TSA officer Ethan Kopek, who's hoping to become a cop after toiling away at LAX for some time. Unfortunately, he's been rejected from the police academy due to his own dad being a straight-up crook, but he's given a chance to prove his worth after Bateman's mysterious mercenary, known only as The Traveler, tries to execute a terrorist plot on his watch. Oh, and it all takes place on Christmas Eve, just in case you were wondering what a movie about a deadly nerve agent being unleashed at an airport had to do with festive cheer.

If you're thinking, "Hey, that's just 'Die Hard 2' with nerve gas," you're on the right track. But Netflix's version of the Bruce Willis classic has enough going for it that it's definitely worth a watch this holiday season if you missed it last year.