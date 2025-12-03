10 Years Ago, One Of The Funniest TV Episodes Ever Literally Put Me In The Hospital

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson's "Broad City" is one of the all-time great sitcoms — full stop. Across its 50-episode run, it delivered some of the sharpest, strangest, and most giddily unhinged comedy TV has seen this century. Choosing a favorite episode is like asking a childless millennial to choose a favorite child, but a decade ago, I stumbled onto what many fans consider the crown jewel of the series — and I laughed so hard it landed me in the hospital for five days. Yes, I'm dead serious.

For context, I am a survivor of pancreatic cancer, and was diagnosed at the age of 23 back in 2014. I've written extensively over the years about how film and television were a lifeline when things looked, well, bleak, and it's why I reserve a special, fiery hatred for cancer fakers and medical grifters (looking at you, Belle "Apple Cider Vinegar" Gibson). Given how serious pancreatic cancer is, I don't often publicly share the funny moments from that chapter of my life, because dark humor's a tough sell when the mortality rate is sky-high. But now that I'm 10 years out, I'm more willing to tell those stories. I even sat in the audience of Dropout's "Crowd Control," begging comedians to roast me over it. Growth!

This particular story is one I've mostly saved for my inner circle, but it's high time I honor the joy (and, yes, the added medical debt) "Broad City" gave me when I desperately needed it. The episode responsible is season 2, episode 4: "Knockoffs." If you know the show, you already know exactly where this is going. If you don't ... strap in and strap on.