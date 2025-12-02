Two Modern Horror Legends Are Teaming Up For A Movie With A Very Creepy Premise
A creepy horror short has inspired two of the biggest names in horror to unite. Sam Raimi ("The Evil Dead") and Jordan Peele ("Get Out") are teaming up with one another for the first time to produce a new feature film based on "Portrait of God," a short from filmmaker Dylan Clark that was first released in 2022. It got big enough — and was impressive enough — to capture the attention of both Rami and Peele. That's no small thing.
According to Deadline, Clark is set to direct a feature-length expansion of "Portrait of God" for Universal Pictures, in what was described as a competitive situation. Clark co-wrote the script for the feature alongside Joe Russo ("The Inheritance"). Raimi, who is coming off his latest directorial effort "Send Help," will produce via his company Ghost House Pictures. Peele, who is coming off of producing the football horror flick "HIM," will produce via his own Monkeypaw Productions.
Plot details for the feature remain under wraps, but the short (which you can watch below) centers on a religious girl who must come to terms with her faith when she analyzes a provocative painting of God. Some who view the painting see it as completely black. Others? They see a person in the darkness. Spoilers: it's not a white guy floating on a cloud with a big beard. The short has amassed an impressive 8.6 million views on YouTube in the three-plus years since its release.
It's just the latest example of a filmmaker using YouTube to break into Hollywood, following in the footsteps of the likes of Chris Stuckmann, whose own "Shelby Oaks" hit theaters in October from NEON.
Portrait of God is another example of YouTube paving the way for a director
A24 is also currently in production on "The Backrooms" from young director Kane Parsons, another YouTube horror phenom. It's increasingly becoming a pathway for filmmakers to succeed in the genre space, assuming they can break through the noise. In this case, Clark very much broke through, enough to get two bona fide legends to sign onto the project.
No word yet on casting or how soon production will get underway on "Portrait of God," but Universal isn't likely to just sit on its hands with this one. They've got major talent lined up, and it sounds like the script is ready. For Clark, it's a remarkable opportunity to direct his first feature under the guidance of two certified horror masters.
Raimi is known best for his work in "The Evil Dead" franchise, but he also directed the original "Spider-Man" trilogy, as well as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." He most recently produced "Evil Dead Burn," which is due to hit theaters next year. As a producer, Raimi has backed other horror hits like "Crawl," "Don't Breathe," "The Grudge," and "Don't Move," among many others.
Peele, meanwhile, is three for three as a director with "Get Out," "Us," and "NOPE" to his name. As a producer, he backed 2021's "Candyman," the aforementioned "HIM," and last year's "Monkey Man," which he saved from Netflix. While the movies Peele has produced haven't typically hit it as big as the ones he directs, he has great instincts. Monkeypaw was in the running for "Weapons," after all. Just imagine what he and Raimi can do together in guiding an emerging talent. For genre fans, it's an intriguing prospect.
"Portrait of God" doesn't have a release date, but stay tuned.