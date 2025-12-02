Two Modern Horror Legends Are Teaming Up For A Movie With A Very Creepy Premise

A creepy horror short has inspired two of the biggest names in horror to unite. Sam Raimi ("The Evil Dead") and Jordan Peele ("Get Out") are teaming up with one another for the first time to produce a new feature film based on "Portrait of God," a short from filmmaker Dylan Clark that was first released in 2022. It got big enough — and was impressive enough — to capture the attention of both Rami and Peele. That's no small thing.

According to Deadline, Clark is set to direct a feature-length expansion of "Portrait of God" for Universal Pictures, in what was described as a competitive situation. Clark co-wrote the script for the feature alongside Joe Russo ("The Inheritance"). Raimi, who is coming off his latest directorial effort "Send Help," will produce via his company Ghost House Pictures. Peele, who is coming off of producing the football horror flick "HIM," will produce via his own Monkeypaw Productions.

Plot details for the feature remain under wraps, but the short (which you can watch below) centers on a religious girl who must come to terms with her faith when she analyzes a provocative painting of God. Some who view the painting see it as completely black. Others? They see a person in the darkness. Spoilers: it's not a white guy floating on a cloud with a big beard. The short has amassed an impressive 8.6 million views on YouTube in the three-plus years since its release.

It's just the latest example of a filmmaker using YouTube to break into Hollywood, following in the footsteps of the likes of Chris Stuckmann, whose own "Shelby Oaks" hit theaters in October from NEON.