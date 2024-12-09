The Next Evil Dead Movie Has A Great Title – And We Know When It's Coming Out

Today brings with it some groovy news, particularly for those who are fans of the "Evil Dead" movies. After being away from the big screen for a decade, the franchise has roared back to life thanks to the success of 2023's "Evil Dead Rise." Now, the powers the be are trying to keep the good, bloody vibes going with multiple new films, one of which now has a title and a release window. Look forward to 2026, people.

Earlier this year, we learned that writer/director Sébastien Vaniček ("Infested") is making a new "Evil Dead" movie. Details have been few and far between since the announcement was made earlier this year, but the filmmaker recently took to Instagram to share the front script page for the latest entry in the franchise, which is officially titled "Evil Dead Burn." If I may? Hell yeah. Vaniček shared the page with a very simple caption that reads, "2026." So, there we have it.

The script page also lists Florence Bernard as the co-writer of the film. Bernard wrote the giant spider horror flick "Infested" alongside Vaniček, as well as "Meet the Leroys." Beyond that, plot details for the next entry in the property remain totally under wraps. When it was announced, the movie was described as a spin-off rather than a sequel, so don't expect this to be "Evil Dead Rise 2" or anything like that. For what it's worth, director Lee Cronin has said he has ideas for a follow-up to "Evil Dead Rise," so that's not necessarily off the table at some point.