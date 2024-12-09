The Next Evil Dead Movie Has A Great Title – And We Know When It's Coming Out
Today brings with it some groovy news, particularly for those who are fans of the "Evil Dead" movies. After being away from the big screen for a decade, the franchise has roared back to life thanks to the success of 2023's "Evil Dead Rise." Now, the powers the be are trying to keep the good, bloody vibes going with multiple new films, one of which now has a title and a release window. Look forward to 2026, people.
Earlier this year, we learned that writer/director Sébastien Vaniček ("Infested") is making a new "Evil Dead" movie. Details have been few and far between since the announcement was made earlier this year, but the filmmaker recently took to Instagram to share the front script page for the latest entry in the franchise, which is officially titled "Evil Dead Burn." If I may? Hell yeah. Vaniček shared the page with a very simple caption that reads, "2026." So, there we have it.
The script page also lists Florence Bernard as the co-writer of the film. Bernard wrote the giant spider horror flick "Infested" alongside Vaniček, as well as "Meet the Leroys." Beyond that, plot details for the next entry in the property remain totally under wraps. When it was announced, the movie was described as a spin-off rather than a sequel, so don't expect this to be "Evil Dead Rise 2" or anything like that. For what it's worth, director Lee Cronin has said he has ideas for a follow-up to "Evil Dead Rise," so that's not necessarily off the table at some point.
The Evil Dead franchise now has more life than ever
"I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested," Vaniček said of "Evil Dead Burn," speaking with Konbini in June before the title had been officially revealed. "I'm going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic."
Even without knowing the specifics of this film, it does feel like a great time for this property. Director Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead" came out in 1981 and is still widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films ever made. Bruce Campbell's Ash Willliams returned in two sequels, "Evil Dead 2" and "Army of Darkness." Then the franchise sat quietly for nearly two decades before 2013's "Evil Dead" reboot, which was a sizable hit pulling in $97.5 million worldwide.
After that, Campbell returned as Ash in "Ash vs. Evil Dead" on Starz for three seasons. That's when Cronin teamed with Raimi, Campbell, and producer Rob Tapert on "Evil Dead Rise," which was a very big hit, pulling in $147 million globally. That paved the way for an even more meaningful continuation of the franchise. Aside from Vaniček's film, we know Francis Galluppi ("The Last Stop in Yuma County"" is making yet another "Evil Dead" movie. No details have been revealed on that project just yet, but it seems like 2027 or later, in light of what we learned today. In short? There's an awful lot to look forward to.
Watch for "Evil Dead Burn" sometime in 2026.