Yet Another Evil Dead Movie Finds A Director As The Horror Franchise Keeps Growing

"Evil Dead" fans had to wait a full decade between movies following the release of Fede Álvarez's 2013 entry in the long-running horror franchise. It seems the powers that be have no interest in making anyone wait that long again. To that end, we've learned that Francis Galluppi ("The Last Stop in Yuma County") has been tapped to write and direct a new movie set within the universe of Sam Raimi's original 1981 horror classic.

According to Deadline, Galluppi developed the idea and brought it to Raimi's team. They sparked to it and now it's officially in the works. No plot details have been revealed but it is described as an original story set within the "Evil Dead" universe. There's also no word yet on casting or anything like that — meaning, it's unclear if any familiar characters will be included in this new installment. Rami had this to say about it:

"Francis Galluppi is a storyteller who knows when to keep us waiting in simmering tension and when to hit us with explosive violence. He is a director that shows uncommon control in his feature debut."

Amazingly, this is one of two different movies set within the franchise being developed at the moment. Sébastien Vaniček ("Infested") was also revealed to be working on an "Evil Dead" spin-off back in February. Galluppi's movie didn't replace that one. Rather, it seems they're both being developed concurrently. As Ash Williams might say, groovy.