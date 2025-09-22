Him's Disappointing Box Office Proves One Thing About Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele has earned the respect of audiences all over the world. After spending years in the comedy space, known best for a long time for the sketch show "Key & Peele," he became an unexpected, promising voice in the horror space when "Get Out" hit theaters in 2017. Ever since, he's been one of the most trusted voices in the genre space. Unfortunately for Universal Pictures, though, there is a big difference between Peele as a director and as a producer. Case in point: "Him."

Directed by Justin Tipping, the football horror flick "HIM" hit the box office over the weekend with a disappointing $13.5 million take domestically. That was well below pre-release box office projections, which had it pulling in much closer to $20 million, if not more. To make matters much, much worse, the film made an abysmal $400,000 overseas from 25 different markets. The only good news for Universal here is that "Him" boasts a very reasonable $27 million price tag, before marketing. Even so, with virtually no help from international markets, this movie is going to struggle mightily to break even before VOD and streaming comes into play.

Competition was a bit of a factor here. "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" held onto the top spot with $17.3 million, despite a massive drop. "The Conjuring: Last Rites" similarly pulled in $12.3 million in its third weekend, proving to be a huge crowd pleaser after its record-breaking opening. Even "The Long Walk" held pretty well after a good-but-not-great opening, bringing in $6.3 million over its second frame. The point is that genre fans had choices.

"Him" centers on Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rising star quarterback who is attacked by a violent fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain injury. In response, his hero, the legendary quarterback Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), offers to train Cam at an isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox). As Cam dives deeper into his unconventional training, however, he falls down a rabbit hole that is far deeper (and darker) than he ever bargained for.