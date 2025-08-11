Did Jordan Peele Fire His Managers After Losing The Weapons Rights? Here's The Truth

Spoilers for "Weapons" to follow.

People have been buzzing about "Weapons," director Zach Cregger's follow-up to his 2022 horror hit "Barbarian," and if you've seen "Weapons," it's easy to see why. Put simply, this movie rips. The central concept isn't just part of the marketing, but the first thing you see and hear on the big screen: 17 children from the same class run into the darkness at 2:17 a.m., and nobody knows why. Cregger's script had the horror industry buzzing when a bidding war broke out back in 2023, after "Barbarian" proved to be an enormous hit — and according to a report in Deadline around that time, writer and director Jordan Peele was absolutely desperate to produce "Weapons." When he lost the bidding war, all hell broke loose in the Peele camp, if reports are to be believed.

So what happened? We may never know the full story, and as of this writing, both Peele and Cregger have largely evaded questions about the bidding war in interviews. In that initial Deadline report, though, the story goes like this. New Line Cinema, which is a subsidiary of Warner Bros., ultimately won the bid for "Weapons" with $38 million, which was $7 million more than Peele offered on behalf of his production company Monkeypaw Productions (a part of Universal Pictures). The report reads:

"One version goes that Peele was pissed, but we're also told that Peele was told that if he matched the New Line bid he would win the property but he and Universal were uneasy about the budget as a business proposition, and they walked away. New Line clearly felt otherwise, and its recent track record in genre grosses measured against budget has been as good or better than any studio in town."

In the aftermath, Peele fired two major members of his management team: Joel Zadak and Peter Principato, who work with Artists First and who also work with Cregger (Principato is Cregger's manager). The Deadline report clarifies that Peele is still represented by CAA but cut ties entirely with Artists First. If allegiances shifted behind the scenes as Peele tried to produce "Weapons," we may never get the full picture, but one thing seems clear: Peele wanted to help make this movie and was very unhappy to miss out on the opportunity.