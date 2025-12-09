12 TV Shows Like Apple TV's The Morning Show

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple TV has become a big player in the streaming wars since its launch as Apple TV+ in 2019, with the best shows on Apple TV now making up a diverse gallery — but "The Morning Show," the flagship star-studded drama with which the streamer first stepped out into the scene, remains one of the defining Apple TV series six years and four seasons after its premiere.

Created by Jay Carson and inspired by Brian Stelter's nonfiction book "Top of the Morning," "The Morning Show" stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, two very different journalists and media personalities who begin to work together as anchors of a massively popular morning news program after Alex's former co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is ousted for sexual misconduct allegations.

It's a scathing, fast-paced dramatic send-up of the cutthroat world of U.S. corporate media with a refreshing emphasis on the experiences of women — and if you'd like to get acquainted with some other television series like "The Morning Show," here's an essential line-up to watch right away.