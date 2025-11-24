/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2025: The Best LEGO Sets, Action Figures, Toys & Collectibles From Movies & TV Shows

LEGO has gotten pretty expensive in recent years, but if you're not balking at the hefty price tags, these larger sets are you for.

Boldly go where LEGO has never gone before with the first ever "Star Trek" LEGO set, a building brick replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D from "The Next Generation," complete with minifigures for the main crew members.

You could also jump on a ship of a different kind with this "Pirates of the Caribbean" LEGO set of the Black Pearl ready to set sail with Jack Sparrow and more.

There's yet another ship to explore in the form of the pirate ship from "The Goonies," complete with little diorama scenes throughout the back.

Shifting away from ships, we have a factory. More specifically, it's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Funnily enough, this set comes with a small boat that glides through the chocolate river.

Let's not forget that the institution for Gotham City's worst criminals is available as a modular building in the form of this Arkham Asylum LEGO set, complete with plenty of Batman's most dangerous enemies.

But if you're trying to keep with a more Christmas kind of theme, there's this Hogsmeade Village Collectors' Edition from the "Harry Potter" franchise, complete with snowy rooftops.

Finally, for those with plenty of money to spare, you can try to find space for a space station. Well, it's a slice of a space station anyway, as LEGO created this interior diorama of the Death Star from "Star Wars."