/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2025: The Best LEGO Sets, Action Figures, Toys & Collectibles From Movies & TV Shows
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When we say we love movies and TV shows, that means in addition to stocking up on physical media and watching as much as we can, we also like to stock our shelves with some of the coolest memorabilia from our favorite titles. That's especially true when it comes to toys and collectibles.
This year, for our toys and collectibles installment of the /Film 2025 Holiday Gift Guide (which previously covered books, soundtracks, and clothing and more gear), we have action figures from the biggest comic book movies like "Superman," dolls from the blockbuster musical "Wicked," sleek prop replicas from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" franchises, and even some adorable plushes.
Check out all the toys and collectibles we handpicked this year below!
Marvel Legends brings the Fantastic Four together
Hasbro's Marvel Legends line of action figures has only gotten better with time, especially when it comes to characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the collection for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" may be one of the best line-ups ever.
Featuring Reed Richards and some long limbs, the Invisible Woman but fully visible figure Sue Storm, the regular version of Johnny Storm (and a Human Torch variation), Ben Grimm in the form of The Thing, and the Silver Surfer, this is a fantastic roster of figures. Plus, the likenesses on the head sculpts are outstanding. The only thing missing is a scaled Fantasticar for them to cruise around in.
Star Wars: The Black Series Revenge of the Sith figures are ready to duel
If you missed out on Hasbro's outstanding Comic-Con exclusive two-pack of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker from "Revenge of the Sith," don't worry, because you can still celebrate the 20th anniversary of the prequel capper by getting the two figures on their own.
Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, as seen in the final duel on Mustafar, are available as individual figures, but they don't come with as many accessories, which is a bit of a bummer.
If there's one problem with the "Star Wars" Black Series line, it's that they don't come with enough accessories. Each one should have at least one swappable head. But at least these have better head sculpts than the previous Black Series releases of Anakin and Obi-Wan.
Pop culture LEGO sets for the big spenders
LEGO has gotten pretty expensive in recent years, but if you're not balking at the hefty price tags, these larger sets are you for.
Boldly go where LEGO has never gone before with the first ever "Star Trek" LEGO set, a building brick replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D from "The Next Generation," complete with minifigures for the main crew members.
You could also jump on a ship of a different kind with this "Pirates of the Caribbean" LEGO set of the Black Pearl ready to set sail with Jack Sparrow and more.
There's yet another ship to explore in the form of the pirate ship from "The Goonies," complete with little diorama scenes throughout the back.
Shifting away from ships, we have a factory. More specifically, it's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Funnily enough, this set comes with a small boat that glides through the chocolate river.
Let's not forget that the institution for Gotham City's worst criminals is available as a modular building in the form of this Arkham Asylum LEGO set, complete with plenty of Batman's most dangerous enemies.
But if you're trying to keep with a more Christmas kind of theme, there's this Hogsmeade Village Collectors' Edition from the "Harry Potter" franchise, complete with snowy rooftops.
Finally, for those with plenty of money to spare, you can try to find space for a space station. Well, it's a slice of a space station anyway, as LEGO created this interior diorama of the Death Star from "Star Wars."
Mattel's Wicked dolls are fashionable and elegant
"Wicked: For Good" is dominating the box office, and for the kids out there who want to bring Glinda and Elphaba home, Mattel has them covered. This year, there are several new fashion dolls that turn Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo into beautiful dolls, each with their own wardrobe and magical accessories.
The best are the deluxe fashion dolls, which have removable outfits. Glinda comes with a wand, pearl buttons, hair barrette, shoes, gem earrings, and butterfly necklace, and Elphaba gets a broom, hat, boots, and Grimmerie that opens and closes.
There are plenty of other "Wicked" toys and collectibles from Mattel too, ranging from Little People to small doll sets, not to mention dolls of Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth's cameo characters Wise Woman Sun and Wise Woman Moon.
Creatures of Studio Ghibli get cuddly
Studio Ghibli has given fans some of the best animated movies ever made, and they often come with adorable creatures that you just want to hug and squeeze. Thankfully, you can make that dream a reality with some of these plush toys inspired by their most beloved movies.
There's a fuzzy window clinger of the Soot Sprite from "My Neighbor Totoro," as well as a plush of the titular cuddly creature himself.
From "Kiki's Delivery Service," you can snuggle up with Jiji or Lily and never have to worry about the cats shunning your love.
Plus, you can cherish this Calcifer plush from "Howl's Moving Castle," or you can dream of riding through the forest while cuddling with this Yakul plush from "Princess Mononoke."
Thor's hammer brings the lightning
Thor's hammer Mjolnir is one of several iconic weapons from the history of Marvel Comics, and it made quite an impression in the Marvel Cinematic Universe too. If you've been looking for a fairly affordable but still impressive collectible version of Thor's signature hammer, the Disney Store has you covered.
With movie-accurate details, as well as lights, sounds, and haptic effects, this special edition of Thor's hammer comes with a magnetic based inscribed with the text: ”Whosoever holds this hammer shall possess the power of Thor.” It will make for quite a display piece next to Captain America's battle-damaged shield from "Avengers: Endgame."
NECA's horror action figures are some of the best
NECA is making the best horror action figures out there, and these are the latest releases from 2025.
First up, the ghost with the most has an assortment of figures from both "Beetlejuice" and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," though even the sequel figures call back to the original movie. There's the bioexorcist version from our first encounter with the character, the classic black and white striped suit version, and the wedding-ready red tuxedo version, which includes that horrifying Beetlejuice baby.
For those who have a soft spot for "Halloween H20," there's a new figure of Michael Myers, and along with a variety of weapons, including the ice skate. They even include the alternate versions of the mask that are seen throughout the movie.
The "Gremlins" line is also alive and kicking, this time with an evolution three-pack that includes Gizmo, the Mogwai version of Stripe, and the monstrous transformed Gremlin version, complete with some cool accessories.
The 50th anniversary of "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" was this year, and NECA celebrated with new ultimate versions of Leatherface and the Pretty Woman Leatherface.
Finally, "Evil Dead" gets a bloody two-pack that features Ash and Cheryl Williams and plenty of accessories from the movie.
Deadpool VR turns you into the Merc with a Mouth
Even though virtual reality gaming isn't anywhere near on par with the rest of our video game systems, at least as far as gameplay complexity and state-of-the-art graphics, it does offer a unique approach that puts players in the game. For fans of Marvel's Deadpool, they'll want to perk up for this one.
"Deadpool VR" is a new game exclusively for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets that features Neil Patrick Harris as the voice of Deadpool and John Leguizamo as the voice of Mojo, who has just signed the Merc with a Mouth to a new contract that will force him to do battle with the likes of Mephisto, Lady Deathstrike, Omega Red, and Ultimo in a game that combines parkour with a freeform combat system.
I tried this one out myself, and as far as VR games go, it's a blast to become Deadpool, and the combat system allows for a lot of fun action. Plus, since it's Deadpool, it's funny and inappropriate, giving fans everything they want out of a game like this.
The Simpsons' Funzo doll comes to life
"The Simpsons" has a new pal joining the Krusty the Clown doll already on shelves, and this one is taken from the episode "The Grift of the Magi," which was inspired by the Tickle Me Elmo craze of the late '90s.
Funzo is a new toy that has been designed to destroy other toys, making it quite the sinister collectible. Don't worry, you can put Funzo on your shelf, and it shouldn't destroy your other toys. Plus, this version says 14 different phrases and has rolling eyes and a moving mouth.
Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll lightsaber set
If you already found yourself getting Ahsoka Tano's lightsaber set a little while back, why not expand your collection with the villains from her "Star Wars" TV series?
The Disney Store has a two-pack set of lightsabers for both Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, limited to just 4,000 pieces. The set comes with both hilts and two blades, as well as a lined display case for collectors.
Toht's coat hanger from Raiders of the Lost Ark
All right, this one comes out of left field, and for what the item actually is, it's rather expensive. But for the most hardcore "Raiders of the Lost Ark Fan," we couldn't help but point out this prop replica that we never thought would be a collectible.
One of the earliest jokes in the movie finds the villainous character Toht putting together what seems to be some kind of torture device, but as we soon find out, it's just a conveniently collapsible hanger for his leather coat. Now, you can own a replica of that hanger on a life-size scale that matches the original in size and detail and functions just like the real prop.
We'll let you click through to see how expensive it is, and we know it's not for everyone, but this is exactly the kind of weird stuff we love to see.
The Thunderbolts* are here to save the day
"Thunderbolts*" surprised everyone by being, arguably, the best Marvel Studios movie of the year. On top of that, Hasbro's Marvel Legends line also gave them a fantastic pair of action figures. These come in two-packs, unlike the usual Marvel Legends figures. Perhaps it's because Hasbro was anticipating certain characters not selling as well individually, but honestly, all four of the figures are excellent.
Yelena Belova and Red Guardian come in one pack, while a new version of John Walker and Sentry come in another. Sadly, we don't get updated versions of Ghost or Taskmaster, but I'm not sure fans are clamoring for those figures anyway.
Funko POP has all sorts of figures ready for your shelf
Yes, Funko POPs are still a thing, even with rumblings that the company may not survive much longer. Frankly, we're still fans, and we've picked some of our latest favorites.
From "Prey," it's Naru and Sarii together, as well as the Feral Predator they're hunting for. Plus, from "Predator: Badlands," we have half of the synthetic Thia and the Yautja hunter Dek and his new pal Bud.
Christmas means it's time for "Love Actually" Funko POPs, like Andrew Lincoln as Mark holding the card that says, "To me, you are perfect" and Bill Nighy as Billy Mack, with a chance at getting the nude version playing guitar.
The "Jaws" poster (or VHS cover) comes to life with this Funko POP VHS Cover of the shark sneaking up on the unsuspecting swimmer. Plus, the Maitland house from "Beetlejuice" joined the POP Town line, complete with a mourning Lydia Deetz figure.
If you loved "Alien: Earth," here's a Super-sized xenomorph or the weirdest, new creature from the show: the little eyeball creature latched onto a sheep. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" has new Funko POPs too, featuring Kevin with his Talkboy, Marv covered in cement powder and paint, and Harry with his head on fire.
The "Back to the Future" Funko POPs potential has almost dried up, but here's a Deluxe POP Moment of the hoverboard chase in "Back to the Future Part II," as well as old Marty McFly after he's been fired by fax.
"Clueless" has new Funko POPs, with Cher and Tai getting figures inspired by their appearance at the party in the valley.
Finally, busting makes us feel good again with "Ghostbusters II" Funko POPs for Venkman, Egon, Ray, and Winston, the latter being equipped with slime blowers.
NECA also keeps it family friendly with TMNT and Sesame Street figures
NECA has also released some of the best "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" figures ever made. Though they're running out of figures from the movies to make, the line has been around long enough that they've started to release new versions of previously released figures for new collectors who weren't able to snag the original versions.
For example, there's a new two-pack of a battle-damaged Leonardo and Shredder from the final rooftop battle in the original movie, as well as Keno with his scooter from "The Secret of the Ooze."
If you love "The Last Ronin" comic set in an alternate "TMNT" universe, you might like this three-pack featuring ghostly versions of the turtles who didn't survive.
More recently, NECA has started to release action figures inspired by the classic children's TV show "Sesame Street." The first wave includes buddies Bert and Ernie, as well as The Count, and there are more on the way!
'Member the Member Berries?
Who doesn't 'member the Member Berries from their nostalgic "South Park" episode? Trey Parker and Matt Stone shot back at the growing love for pop culture icons and political ideologies of the past with special fruits that spouted off familiar, nostalgic phrases as they were being consumed.
Now, you can cuddle your own Member Berries with this vine of plush Member Berries that are soft and pining for the glory days.
X-Men '97 action figures get more mutants
While some of the Marvel Studios TV shows have left something to be desired, perhaps their best effort on the small screen was the revival of "X-Men: The Animated Series" in the form of "X-Men '97."
The first wave of "X-Men '97" figures were x-cellent, and a second wave has just arrived to help fill out the mutant roster. Now we have the transformative Morph, the sparkly Jubilee, the time-traveling Cable, the fiery Sunspot, and a new version of Logan.
Plus, Hasbro Pulse has a couple two-packs, including Rogue and Gambit on their basketball gear, and Storm and Wolverine in their throwback suit designs.
There are smaller LEGO sets for the movie and TV nerds too
Don't worry, if you're not keen on spending hundreds of dollars on LEGO sets, there are some fun, smaller sets, especially if you're looking for LEGO vehicles.
Before we get to those, maybe you'd like to spend some time with "Wednesday," by putting together Morticia's cottage and the Addams Family car or the cozy apartment of the sentient hand called Thing that folds up into a LEGO travel bag.
Add a building brick buddy to your shelf with this figural LEGO set of Gizmo from "Gremlins," complete with little 3D glasses made out of LEGO pieces. Just don't get him wet!
For the "Wicked" fans, you can give your books some Emerald City flair with these Glinda and Elphaba LEGO bookends that come with an assortment of mini figures. Or you can just build Emerald City's iconic castle along with the Kiamo Ko Castle with this smaller LEGO set.
All right, let's get to those vehicles. Batman fans will be happy to see a variety of Batmobiles available to build, including Ben Affleck's Batmobile from "Batman v Superman," Robert Pattinson's beastly version from "The Batman," George Clooney's silly convertible from "Batman & Robin," Val Kilmer's glowing Batmobile from "Batman Forever," and a new version of Christian Bale's Tumbler from "The Dark Knight Trilogy."
For a more diverse assortment of vehicles, you can build Cruella de Vil's classic car from "101 Dalmatians," the Formula 1 car that Brad Pitt races in "F1," the flying Ford Anglia from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," and a new version of the DeLorean Time Machine from "Back to the Future."
The Mandalorian's Moff Gideon helmet and Black Series action figure
One of the best things to come out of "The Mandalorian" was Moff Gideon, as portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. While he was already imposing in the first season of the series, he later got an upgrade with his own combination of Dark Trooper and Mandalorian-esque armor.
Today, you can both get the Black Series Moff Gideon (Dark Trooper Armor) action figure based on the character's armored appearance, and you can also add his killer helmet to your collection. Not only does it have lights to make the red visor glow, but it's sleek, shiny, and will look incredibly cool on a collectible shelf.
Now you can be Wolverine, bub
While Marvel Legends specializes in action figures, every now and then they deliver a cool prop replica that's worth displaying on a shelf.
This year, they've got a replica of Wolverine's mask, as seen in "Deadpool & Wolverine." The mask has a battle-damaged appearance to it along with white eye screens for that classic Wolverine appearance. It's the perfect way to complete any Wolverine cosplay you're working on.
McFarlane Toys delivers even more Superman and Batman toys
Superman and Batman are easily the most beloved characters from the history of DC Comics, and each has enjoyed quite a legacy on the big screen. McFarlane Toys is the brand behind the on-going line of detailed DC Comics action figures, and this year, they deliver some great new additions for both.
First of all, James Gunn's "Superman" allowed for a solid new line of figures. Not only can you get Superman along with his cousin's rascal of a dog, Krypto, but you can also pick up a deluxe theatrical edition of the villainous Lex Luthor, as well as the sharp Mr. Terrific, the versatile Metamorpho, and one of Superman's helpful robots.
Meanwhile, in Gotham City this year saw the release of an outstanding new "Batman Returns" line of figures, including Michael Keaton as Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, Danny Devito as The Penguin (including a version with his duck vehicle), and Christopher Walken as Max Shreck.
Plus, there are several new Batmobiles out there, including the version from "The Batman," the classic car from the 1966 television series, and even the silly Batmobile from "Batman & Robin."
Oh, and we would be remiss if we didn't give "Peacemaker" a little love, especially when he has a new deluxe theatrical edition figure of his own that comes with Eagly and a few different helmets.
Qimir The Stranger from The Acolyte finally arrives
Arriving a little late to the Black Series line, Qimir The Stranger from "The Acolyte" brings Manny Jacinto's villainous character to collectible shelves, complete with two lightsabers and two guns (we're talking about his arms, in case that wasn't clear).
Not only is there a great sculpt of Jacinto's face for the figure, but it also comes with his signature helmet, one of the cooler designs for masked "Star Wars" villains.
Squish the Stranger Things Demogorgon
The demogorgon may not be the first creature you think of when you want to cuddle something soft, but if you love "Stranger Things," then this Squishmallow version of the deadly creature from the Upside Down will be perfect for bedtime.
Mondo's Real Ghostbusters figures are exquisite
Though Mondo has typically only released 1/6 scale figures, they have recently stepped into 1/12 scale figures with a line inspired by the animated series "The Real Ghostbusters."
So far, Venkman and Egon have been released, though the later is out of stock, and Ray and Winston are available for pre-order. There were collector's versions available that came with big ghost figures, but those have sold out, so the ones available only come with small ghosts and plenty of accessories.
Darth Vader's TIE Advanced Fighter
Don't forget that in addition to becoming a powerful dark lord of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker was also a gifted pilot. We get to see those skills in action in the very first "Star Wars" movie, when Darth Vader himself hops in his TIE Advanced Fighter, flanked by two TIE Fighters, to face the Rebel Alliance's attack on the Death Star.
Now, Hasbro's Vintage Collection has given fans a new version of the starfighter, complete with a new Darth Vader figure. Scaled to the 3.75-inch line of figures, this vehicle set is the most detailed version of the ship for this line.