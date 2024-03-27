Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Action Figures Rule, But Could Use More Accessories
"X-Men: The Animated Series" has officially returned with Marvel Animation's revival in the form of "X-Men '97." The series has been quite well-received by critics (read our review) and fans alike, as the show taps back into the nostalgia of Saturday morning cartoons without missing a beat. The animation style, the voice work, and all the action and drama that comes with the fast-paced superhero soap opera returned intact, and X-Men fans couldn't be happier. There's even a chance Spider-Man fans may have something to get excited about.
Since Disney+ is releasing new episodes of "X-Men '97" weekly, we've got plenty of time to enjoy the return of our favorite mutants. If you're looking for something to fill the days in between, why not stay occupied with the official "X-Men '97" action figures from the Marvel Legends line? Hasbro sent over the first wave of action figures for us to check out, and they perfectly capture the animated likeness of these characters as they appear in "X-Men '97." However, we wish that Hasbro was a little more generous when it comes to the accessories that come with each figure. Let's take a closer look below.
Storm and Bishop
Let's start with Storm and Bishop. They're the first two X-Men to charge into battle in the opening sequence of the premiere episode of "X-Men '97," so it only makes sense to cover them first. As you can see, they're both sporting their new haircuts, with Bishop rocking a much shorter cut and Storm donning a badass mohawk. Part of me wishes they would have provided alternate head sculpts with their original haircuts too, but since we don't see them in "X-Men '97," I suppose their exclusion is justified.
While Storm has fabric for her cape, that's honestly the only accessory that's included with the figure other than two swappable hands. When you have a figure like Storm, it would be nice to have a stand included so that she can appear to be flying (the stand pictured above is from a different figure in my collection). It's also a little baffling that she doesn't come with a pair of electricity accessories to put in her hands. For all the weather-controlling Storm does, that's the easiest accessory to include, and it's kind of a signature move for her.
Meanwhile, Bishop is also a little lacking in the accessories. While he comes with the big gun that fits in the holster attached to his back (and swappable hands so he can hold the weapon on either side), there's no time travel device included, and no blast effects to shoot out of the gun. But for me, the most missed feature is some kind of energy blast to shoot out of his hands, since that's his principle super power.
Rogue and Gambit
Rogue and Gambit go together like beignets and powdered sugar. While their relationship may be in the midst of facing some challenges, especially after a certain revelation in the third episode of "X-Men '97," you can't deny they're one of the best pairs among the X-Men.
Rogue looks incredible, and the sculpt on her hair and face is fantastic, right down to the animated eyes. Unfortunately, like Storm, she doesn't have a stand to depict her flying either. She does get a bit of a better accessory when it comes to the swappable hands, because one of them is a bare hand without a glove, and the other is holding the removed glove. It's always been hard to include other accessories with Rogue's figure, because her power isn't easily visualized unless we're talking about showing off the powers that she's stealing. Having said that, it might have been cool to include one or two accessories that would make it appear as if she's taken another mutant's powers.
When it comes to Gambit, there's not much to complain about. Not only does he sport that cool new coif and subtly red eyes, but he comes with exactly the accessories you'd want. There's a hand that includes the pink energy he uses to charge the cards, complete with several cards spreading from his hand. There's also a uniquely posed hand that allows him to hold the included charged playing card between his fingers. And finally, Gambit also gets his metal staff for more traditional combat and dynamic action poses. Phenomenal figure, no notes.
Magneto and Wolverine
Finally, we have a pair of sworn enemies in Magneto and Wolverine. The latter has frequently been incapacitated by the former thanks to the adamantium that covers his bones, making him easily manipulated by Magneto's superpowers. But when it comes to the figures themselves, one is clearly superior.
This Magneto figure is the classic version from the original animated series rather than the new version who becomes the leader of the X-Men as one of the final wishes of Professor Charles Xavier (the new version is part of the second wave of "X-Men '97" figures). Though he looks fantastic, it's disappointing that he only comes with two alternate hands. Why not include an unmasked head sculpt? Sure, that accessory is included in the second wave figure, because he no longer wears a helmet, but it would have been a nice bonus here. Furthermore, having some kind of accessory visualizing Magneto's powers, such as an energy ring surrounding his fist, would have made him look rather cool. Even having weapons or metal debris encased in energy would make him a much more dynamic figure.
As for Wolverine, he's probably the second best figure of the roster. Not only does he come with two pairs of fists that have claws concealed and drawn, but he also comes with an alternate unmasked head sculpt, complete with a pulled back head piece that sits wrapped around his neck. The weight distribution in Wolverine's figure also makes it easy for him to be posed in battle ready stances. If there's one problem I have, it's that one of Wolverine's head sculpts should have had an enraged expression for a more intimidating fight pose.
To me, my X-Men
All in all, the Marvel Legends "X-Men '97" action figures are pretty great. They've got the vibrant colors of the animated series, and they're even given a slightly more matte paint job rather than a shiny plastic appearance, giving them a bit of an animated look without leaning into the cel shading aesthetics of previously released figures. They also all have pinless joints, making for sleek and dynamic articulation for a variety of posing possibilities. The head sculpts also look incredible, especially when it comes to the faces and hair. However, I can't help but wish that each figure came with an alternate head sculpt by default. Give one a neutral facial expression, and have another one that looks like they're engaging in battle. An expressive face can really make the difference in giving figures a more action-oriented pose.
All of these figures are available now on Amazon and Hasbro Pulse, as well as various other online and in-store retailers.