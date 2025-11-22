/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2025: Coolest Clothes, Gear, Homegoods & Decorations For Movie & TV Fans
When you love movies and TV shows as much as we do here at /Film, you want everyone else to know it. That's why we're obsessed with all the clothing, gear, decorations, and home goods that show off the fandoms we're so passionate about.
In this installment of the/Film 2025 Holiday Gift Guide (following our line-up of Hollywood books and amazing movie and TV soundtracks), we're focusing on all the cool stuff to wear and display around the house that will let everyone know you love "Wicked," "Stranger Things," "KPOP Demon Hunters," "Star Wars," "Superman," and so much more. Plus, there are some outstanding Christmas options here, including new ornaments and gear from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and a few other classics.
So, take a scroll through some of our favorite clothes, gear, home goods, and decorations worth picking up for yourself or another movie and TV fanatic.
RSVLTS has amazing pop culture shirts, hoodies, hats, and more
RSVLTS is one of our favorite suppliers of pop culture gear. It has something for all kinds of fandoms, from Disney to "Back to the Future," and, of course, "Star Wars" and Marvel. Plus, it taps into cool holiday gear every year as well. Here are some of our newer favorites available now.
First, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" gets a cool brim hat and coach jacket combo with a design inspired by both a classic line from Cousin Eddie in the movie and the vintage Chicago Bears memorabilia that Clark Griswold would have undoubtedly worn at the time.
Sticking with the Christmas theme, Yukon Cornelius from the classic stop-motion "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" special gets his own hat with a fuzzy bear and coach jacket too, with each one promoting his silver and gold mining business.
All right, one more Christmas-themed pair is worth highlighting, thanks to a "Gremlins" shirt with Gizmo's gadgets and "Nightmare Before Christmas" shirt with drawings from Jack Skellington's Christmas research and development.
But it's not all Christmas, because it also has cool shirts like this hoverboard design that takes cues from "Back to the Future Part II" and the "Star Wars" Force ghosts shirt bringing your favorite departed Jedi back in the name of pop culture fashion.
Hallmark Ornaments bring movies and TV shows to your Christmas tree
Every year, Hallmark's Keepsake Ornament collection delivers a bunch of new ornaments inspired by the movies and TV shows that we love.
For the cartoon lovers, whether children or adults, there's something for everyone. "Rick and Morty" fly around in their ship, Bugs Bunny closes out a "Looney Tunes" cartoon, "Kim Possible" is ready for action with Rufus, and "Lady and the Tramp" are enjoying some spaghetti.
On the sci-fi, superhero, and fantasy side, "Superman" soars in from James Gunn's 2025 movie, Cosmo and Groot pal around from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Gandalf says you shall not pass from "Lord of the Rings," Slimer from "Ghostbusters" is looking for hot dogs, the ornithopter from "Dune" is ready to soar, and Max is running up that hill from "Stranger Things."
For the "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" fans, there are always cool new options, like the U.S.S. Titan from "Picard" or Data with the cat Spot from "The Next Generation." Plus, there's the TIE Avenger from "Andor" and Darth Vader's scorched helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
These are just some of our favorites, but there are plenty more over on Hallmark's website.
SecretLab's desks and chairs are a gamechanger for work and play
SecretLab is best known for creating quality, ergonomic gaming chairs for those spending a lot of their free time in front of a screen. Those chairs can also get a special pop culture flair with some of their special edition offerings, featuring designs inspired by "Star Wars," "Batman," "Dragonball Z," "Harry Potter," and more.
But that's not all. SecretLab also offers up one of the most versatile desks, whether you're gaming or working. Its Magnus Pro sit-to-stand desk with magnetic ecosystem allows you to hide cables or attach accessories, and the size provides so much space for monitors, supplies, and more.
SecretLab sent me its Magnus Pro desk, complete with its new special edition "Harry Potter" MagPad desk mat styled after the Marauder's Map (and it has other custom options from "Star Wars" and DC Comics too).
Sleek and stylish, this desk has totally changed the way I work from home. Thanks to the dual monitor arms and cable management system, my desktop is organized, neat, and it all makes me incredibly more efficient. Easy to build and adjust, the SecretLab desk is definitely worth the higher price tag.
Loungefly is still packing up movies and TV shows in its collectible bags
Loungefly is always delivering new mini backpacks and other accessories with designs inspired by all your favorite movies and TV shows.
For the "Wicked: For Good" fans, we've got bags inspired by both Elphaba's Wicked Witch of the West wardrobe and Glinda's sparkly pink gown.
Disney fans will be happy to see a fantastic crossbody bag inspired by the Vampire Teddy that Jack Skellington creates in "The Nightmare Before Christmas." But for the more classic Disney fan, maybe this figural crossbody bag shaped like Sorcerer Mickey's hat from "Fantasia" will do the trick
Other fun entries include a "Toy Story" light-up figural crossbody bag in the shape of a Pizza Planet truck, a "Fantastic Four: First Steps" uniform full backpack, a Towelie large card holder from "South Park," and a shiny Bender mini backpack holding beers from "Futurama."
Wicked: For Good will change your wallet, but not for the better
"Wicked: For Good" will go down as one of the biggest box office hits of the year, and Universal has an unbelievable amount of merchandise available for fans to be obsessulated with.
After spending an evening watching the sequel in theaters, you'll probably want to soak up a nice bubble bath, and Lush has made it easy to keep your "Wicked" fandom going with its amazing collection of bath bombs shaped like signature characters and items from the movies.
Perhaps you'll want a sweet treat to enjoy while watching the "Wicked" sequel. Compartés chocolates have you covered with a limited edition run of candy bars, each with unique flavors. It also has an advent calendar and chocolate covered cookies.
Even the smells of "Wicked" are available to make sure your night out in Emerald City feels as classy as possible. Ariana Grande's cosmetic line has perfumes for both Glinda and Elphaba in their own sleek pink and green bottles.
Directly from "Wicked, there's also a prop replica of the Grimmerie book that doubles as a storage box for whatever your heart desires.
Finally, Mondo has a pair of posters for both "Wicked" and "Wicked: For Good" featuring the green and pink color schemes and the signature locations of both movies.
Displate has more wall art than you can shake a lightsaber at
Displate is always churning out massive amounts of artwork from every facet of pop culture, especially movies and TV shows. Printed on metal, they're easy to hang and quite durable. Whether they're familiar movie posters or alternate artwork, there's something for everyone.
Plus, if you're looking for something with more of a personal touch, it now offers custom Displate posters, where you can have your own images printed onto metal for a fantastic keepsake.
It's already running its Black Friday sale too, so happy hunting!
Crocs has plenty of comfy shoes for movie and TV fans
Crocs may be ugly, but they're also super comfy, and they've successfully tapped into pop culture with some fun shoe offerings from your favorite franchises.
You can stuff your feet in Kenny from "South Park," steal Christmas with the lined Grinch clogs, bust ghosts with the "Ghostbusters" clogs, try to scare kids with the fuzzy Sulley sandals, speed through Gotham City in the Batmobile clog, or breath heavily in the Darth Vader clog.
Drop's Harry Potter keyboards click and clack like magic
For the "Harry Potter" fans who want to work in style, Drop has a set of mechanical keyboards with both a satisfying click and clack and four different styles inspired by the houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin are all represented, and these keyboards also come with some cool custom keycaps featuring the symbols of each house, as well as desk mats to place the keyboards on.
Drink and cook in style with the Fantastic Four
If you loved the retro futuristic style of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," BoxLunch has an exclusive set of glasses that are both classy and cool. Featuring the logos of both the Fantastic Four and the Future Foundation, these glasses wouldn't be out of place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline where the Fantastic Four fight crime, and they would fit right in with a mid-century aesthetic.
On the sillier side, since The Thing seems like the chef in the Fantastic Family, you can't go wrong with this oven mitt that's made to look like the rocky hero's orange hand.
A24 has a whole shop for the arthouse movie fans
A24 has an online shop featuring exclusive Blu-ray sets, vinyl soundtracks, and more from its trademark movies. When it comes to decorating, you'd be hard-pressed to find unique decorations like this.
First of all, for Christmas, it has a grim "Hereditary" ornament set, as well as a "Pearl" tree topper and "X" trilogy ornament set. There's also a "Midsommar" tree topper for a special kind of holiday celebration.
You can also find cool collectibles like a Pink Opaque candle inspired by "I Saw the TV Glow" and a "Death of a Unicorn" blood lamp.
Check out the shop for even more!
Stranger Things
With the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" closing out the year, there is tons of new merchandise for the show's anticipated conclusion.
First of all, the in-universe merchandise is really going all in on the WSQK "The Squawk" radio station, with a variety of clothing options, like a retro windbreaker, a royal blue hoodie, and there's even a an official Transformers toy inspired by the station's van.
Meanwhile, if you're on the go, BoxLunch has an exclusive waffle bag from Loungefly, while Coleman has a retro-style cooler, as well as some other camping gear.
Casio is also getting in the retro spirit with a pair of throwback watches with touches of the Upside Down.
You should head over to Target for a variety of "Stranger Things" items, including everything from a Demogorgon popcorn bucket to limited edition Doritos combining Cool Ranch and Pizza flavored chips.
The Back to the Future windshield guard doesn't need roads
All right, that's not exactly true since our cars don't fly, but this "Back to the Future" windshield guard will make those passing your car do a double take when they see Doc, Marty, and Jennifer getting ready to take off into 2015.
The best way to spread Christmas cheer are Elf shoes from Hey Dude
Hey Dude shoes have started to become popular in the same way that Crocs have, and they have a handful of cool pop culture inspired kicks.
This year, "Elf" gets two pair of slippers inspired by Will Ferrell's Christmas romp, and they look incredibly comfy and warm. You can get the green and white slippers or the white slips with snowflakes and a touch of Buddy's elf colors.
Disney Sketchbook Ornaments celebrate the studio's long legacy of movies
Though not quite as expansive as Hallmark's ornament collection, Disney's Sketchbook Ornament collection celebrates the movies of Disney, and this year it has some fantastic additions to the line.
The cute kittens from "The Aristocats" are hanging from a lamp that actually lights up, and the little aliens from "Toy Story" have a trio of glass ornaments.
Prince John and Sir Hiss arrive in their carriage from "Robin Hood," and Bambi and Thumper enjoy the winter weather in another ornament.
Pixar is part of the roster too, with Carl and Ellie's Adventure book getting an ornament, along with the golden trophy of the Piston Cup featuring Lightning McQueen on top.
Finally, "A Goofy Movie" celebrates its 30th anniversary with a Powerline ornament, and that's no ornament, it's a space station. Actually, it's both, since there's a glass Death Star ornament from "Star Wars" available.
KPOP Demon Hunters gear will make you golden
Netflix was not anticipating how big "KPOP Demon Hunters" would become, so some of the only merchandise available is stuff that's easy to rush out to stores, like shirts, hoodies, and hats.
Whether you want to show your love for Huntrix or the Saja Boys, there's something cool to wear, from beanies to bucket hats or sweatshirts and t-shirts. Check out the Netflix shop, the offerings of BoxLunch, and the Bioworld online shop for all the coolest items to wear.
However, the items we're most excited to see are these in-universe threads, like Rumi's yellow jacket, the derpy tiger hoodie, Zoey's tropical bomber jacket, and Mira's polar bear sweatshirt. There's even a white, comfy robe for you to take a break from the tour.
Nightmare Before Christmas bring Christmas and Halloween home
Every year, there's always a ton of new "Nightmare Before Christmas" merchandise, but one of the best is easily these jars inspired by Sally's collection of strange ingredients like Frog's Breath. These aren't new, but they're awesome, and everyone should know about them.
What is new is BoxLunch's exclusive wood wall decoration that looks like the Christmas door that Jack Skellington goes through to discover Christmastown. You couldn't ask for a more perfect, subtle decoration from the movie.
Get cooking at Pizza Planet
Are you the one usually cooking at home? Why not do it with some Pixar flair by tossing on this Pizza Planet apron and oven mitt inspired by the trademark pizza place from "Toy Story?"
The apron has the signature logo, as well as text that keeps things subtle without a movie logo in sight, and that's what we like to see. The oven mitt follows suit, and it also looks like the classic rocket. How awesome is that?
A trilogy of Lord of the Rings lamps to rule them all
Let "Lord of the Rings" light up your house with this pair of figural lamps modeled after Peter Jackson's beloved fantasy film franchise.
The One Ring figural lamp looks like a big version of the deadly jewelry, complete with the Elven script that glows after the ring is placed in fire. Just don't do that with the lamp.
Meanwhile, in order to know when orcs are nearby, there's a figural lamp shaped like Frodo's sword Sting, and the light is appropriately blue, just like in the movie.
Finally, the literal Light of Eärendil is turned into a larger lamp that will bring a shimmer into any room.
Harry Potter decorations from the Wizarding World
There are endless amounts of merchandise from the "Harry Potter" franchise, but our favorites are the ones that come directly from the Wizarding World (or at least put a cool spin on them).
For example, you can put this mermaid stained glass wall art in your bathroom, inspired by the window in the luxurious prefect bathroom featuring the underwater sirens in the Black Lake of Hogwarts.
Speaking of "Goblet of Fire," you can also light up a room with this Golden Egg replica lamp, inspired by the Triwizard Tournament item that Harry has to submerge underwater to hear a helpful message.
The entire Black family tree is taken from the wall of 12 Grimmauld Place and turned into a tapestry that only the most hardcore "Harry Potter" fans will recognize.
Open up a bottle of Butterbeer or whatever libation your heart desires with this special Butterbeer branded wall mounted bottle opener.
Hold onto your soap with a piece of "Harry Potter" iconography in the form of this Chocolate Frog soap dish. Maybe you'll be washing melted chocolate off your hands.
Carl & Ellie's Adventure book box
If you're looking for a subtle place to store valuables or even something like remote controls, you can use this BoxLunch exclusive storage box modeled after Carl and Ellie's adventure book from Pixar's "Up."
Ratatouille is ready to serve
If you want to add a little Pixar flair to your kitchen, pick up BoxLunch's exclusive hanging wall sign inspired by Remy's restaurant in "Ratatouille." Don't worry, you won't have to allow rats in your kitchen to deliver on the promise of this sign. Well, maybe just one.
Hi Dad! Here's a Goofy Movie soup can mug
For those who want a lovely reference to "A Goofy Movie" while they sip their morning coffee, this soup can mug inspired by the animated film is pretty cool. The mold of the can even has dents and wrinkles in it, just as the can appears in the movie, and it even has a little Easter egg at the bottom of it.
New Era hats have some deep cuts and fan favorites
If you're a hat person, NewEra has a collection of pop culture inspired hats featuring the characters and artwork from some beloved franchises both modern and classic.
There's a "Beavis and Butt-Head" hat that's a replica of the Burger World hat that the titular characters wear at their fast food job. Another in-universe hat uses the Air Zamunda logo from "Coming to America."
Throwing it back to the '90s, you'll also enjoy an entire collection of "Legends of the Hidden Temple" hats based on the colorful animal teams from the Nickelodeon game show.
Plus, you can show your love for "Friends" with a Central Perk coffee hat and proudly represent "Batman Forever" with a hat featuring the awesome combination logo of the Batman symbol and the Riddler's question mark
Finally, suit up for "Superman" with a hat modeled after the Kryptonian's suit as seen in James Gunn's 2025 blockbuster movie, and prepare for battle with a "House of the Dragon" hat featuring a green Targaryen symbol.