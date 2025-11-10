/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2025: The Best Soundtracks From Movies & TV Shows

Made by Mutant is one of the best resources for collectible vinyl soundtracks these days, and this year they've got some incredible offerings.

First of all, they have both the score and soundtrack for Ryan Coogler's outstanding "Sinners." As of this writing, the score is sold out, but keep an eye on the shop, and they might restock for the holiday season. Thankfully, the equally killer soundtrack featuring the likes of Miles Caton and Jack O'Connell belting out tunes, among others, is available on both vinyl and CD.

"Revenge of the Sith" also got an anniversary soundtrack release with that amazing artwork by Matt Ferguson filling out the gatefold jacket. On the beefier side of "Star Wars" soundtracks, the "Skeleton Crew" series got a thick 4xLP vinyl set on limited edition gold vinyl.

Plus, Ethan Hunt's final adventure was given one more vinyl release with the soundtrack for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

Shifting over to TV, you can get the soundtracks to the second seasons of both James Gunn's "Peacemaker" series as well as Ben Stiller's entrancing "Severance," and the latter comes with a Lumon envelope containing a bunch of cool goodies like a Missing Gemma flyer and motivational postcards.

But that's not all. Mutant also announced an amazing new "Frankenstein" soundtrack, available in both deluxe editions and regular editions, each arriving almost in time for Christmas on December 26, 2025. It's not the only Alexandre Desplat score either, because "Jurassic World Rebirth" also has a vinyl soundtrack at Mutant too.