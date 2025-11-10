/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2025: The Best Soundtracks From Movies & TV Shows
Soundtracks don't always get the credit they deserve for helping a movie or TV show stick the landing. In fact, a movie's soundtrack and/or score should function on their own, and sometimes, the music created specifically for film or TV actually outshines the quality of the project itself. There's at least one example of that from 2025 (we're looking at you "Tron: Ares"), but there are many examples of fantastic soundtracks from this year, whether it's the double dose of both original songs and score from "Sinners" or the haunting, unnerving sounds of the second season of "Severance."
For those who love music from movies and TV shows, we've put together an assembly of the some of the best and newest soundtrack releases for this installment of the 2025 /Film Holiday Gift Guide. Most of them are on vinyl, but there are some cool options on CD too, which has been making a comeback in recent years.
So here are the best soundtracks from movies and TV shows to snag this holiday season.
TRON: Ares will push your bass to the limit
The "Tron: Ares" soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails is one of the best of the year, and you'll want to crank it up at home. You can get an exclusive red and black swirl vinyl from the Nine Inch Nails store online, or you can grab a white vinyl version, presumably in honor of Jeff Bridges' appearance as Flynn, over at Amazon.
Made by Mutant brings Frankenstein to life with Sinners, Skeleton Crew, and more
Made by Mutant is one of the best resources for collectible vinyl soundtracks these days, and this year they've got some incredible offerings.
First of all, they have both the score and soundtrack for Ryan Coogler's outstanding "Sinners." As of this writing, the score is sold out, but keep an eye on the shop, and they might restock for the holiday season. Thankfully, the equally killer soundtrack featuring the likes of Miles Caton and Jack O'Connell belting out tunes, among others, is available on both vinyl and CD.
"Revenge of the Sith" also got an anniversary soundtrack release with that amazing artwork by Matt Ferguson filling out the gatefold jacket. On the beefier side of "Star Wars" soundtracks, the "Skeleton Crew" series got a thick 4xLP vinyl set on limited edition gold vinyl.
Plus, Ethan Hunt's final adventure was given one more vinyl release with the soundtrack for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."
Shifting over to TV, you can get the soundtracks to the second seasons of both James Gunn's "Peacemaker" series as well as Ben Stiller's entrancing "Severance," and the latter comes with a Lumon envelope containing a bunch of cool goodies like a Missing Gemma flyer and motivational postcards.
But that's not all. Mutant also announced an amazing new "Frankenstein" soundtrack, available in both deluxe editions and regular editions, each arriving almost in time for Christmas on December 26, 2025. It's not the only Alexandre Desplat score either, because "Jurassic World Rebirth" also has a vinyl soundtrack at Mutant too.
You gotta get musical with Wicked: For Good
Of course the biggest musical of the year is getting a vinyl soundtrack release. Target might have the best one, with an exclusive Pink & Green Shimmer 2XLP set that comes housed in a lenticular gatefold jacket. But Amazon also has an exlusive splatter color variant that comes with a poster. The soundtrack includes "The Wicked Witch of the East," previously not included in the Broadway Cast Recordings.
Mondo takes flight with Superman, Batman, Jaws, and more
Mondo is still delivering an exceptional selection of vinyl soundtracks after all their years in service of pop culture geeks like us. They even have some awesome exclusives!
First up, Studio Ghibli fans will find an assortment of soundtracks from the likes of beloved movies like "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "My Neighbor Totoro," just to name a couple. But you'll want to act fast, because most of them are already "almost gone" according to the site (at the time of this writing).
Hitchcock fans can grab Mondo's exclusive "Vertigo" soundtrack, which comes pressed on exclusive sea blue vinyl. You can also keep things classic with their 50th anniversary "Jaws" soundtrack, which comes pressed on Blood & Water vinyl and also includes a displayable shark fin pop up jacket housed in an O-card slipcase with a gold metallic bellyband.
The "Superman" soundtrack also has an outstanding vinyl release, which you can get in either All-Star Blue & Red or just solid red and blue colored LPs. Plus, for those who want a fun deep cut from the movie, Mondo also has an exclusive 7-inch vinyl of The Mighty Crabjoys theme, from one of Superman's favorite bands.
The "Josie & The Pussycats" soundtrack has also returned, and it comes with a 7-inch LP from DuJour, the other fictional band from the movie. The regular soundtrack has a blend of ultra violet and pink, while the DuJour release is ultra clear and pink split.
Finally, for the horror fans, you can throw it back to the biggest slasher battle of them all by picking up the "Freddy vs Jason" soundtrack, or you can rely on trust ole Michael Myers and the soundtrack from "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers."
Collect the new Halloween trilogy soundtracks
For those who liked David Gordon Green's new "Halloween" trilogy that began in 2018, Sacred Bones Records has an exclusive expanded collection of the soundtracks, which include 121 tracks from the trilogy soundtracks, as well as 35 unreleased tracks.
You can get this collection in a Dried Blood vinyl box set, a Toxic Pumpkin vinyl box set, or 3xCD box set. They're all available for purchase over at the Sacred Bones Records online shop.
Waxwork Records is armed with Weapons and called Black Phone 2
Waxwork Records tends to keep things spooky with the vinyl soundtracks, often leaning towards horror movies. This year, they've got a couple of the best from 2025.
The soundtrack for Zack Cregger's "Weapons" is a must-have for horror fans, and it features a cool lenticular cover that shows the title transforming into the digital time that saw 17 children from the same classroom vanish into the night. You'll notice that the small potted tree also sprouts those children on the branches too.
Meanwhile, "Black Phone 2" rings in with two different vinyl options: Blood Red & Crystal Clear, representing blood and snow, and Blue & Pearlescent White, representing snow and ice. Plus the murderous doll known as M3GAN is back, and so is a new sequel soundtrack for her to groove to on a translucent pink and white vinyl with purple splatter.
Shifting into sci-fi mode, Waxwork also has soundtracks for both "Bugonia" and "Mickey 17." Neither movie made much of a dent at the box office, but they're certainly worth watching. "Bugonia" comes in old-style tip on gatefold jackets with built in pages, while "Mickey 17" gets a "Fire Hand Pour" colored vinyl, which will make sense once you've seen the movie.
What's Christmas without Christ? That's why the soundtracks for the first two seasons of "The Righteous Gemstones" are here to lift your spirits. What's great about these soundtracks is that they come with bonus EPs: The first season includes a 7-inch vinyl of "Misbehavin'" with both the 1960s and 1989 versions, and the second season includes 7-inch EPs of both "Sassy On Sunday" performed by Jennifer Nettles and Edi Patterson and "Coming Home For Christmas" and "Rock My Boy's Body." Praise!
KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack keeps the demons away
Yes, of course the soundtrack for "KPop Demon Hunters" was given a vinyl release. Thankfully, the regular version will be easy to track down on Amazon, and there's a purple version from At The Movies, but the blue vinyl from Barnes & Noble might be more difficult. There's also a golden vinyl 7-inch single of the song "Golden" from Republic Records.
Enjoy the Ride Records builds A Minecraft Movie and knows The Day the Earth Blew Up
Enjoy the Ride Records has an eclectic mix of soundtracks available, and they even have some great options that kids might enjoy, as well as an assembly of video game soundtracks for the gamers.
For example, "A Minecraft Movie" soundtrack is available in both a yellow and black Bee Stripe variant and a green and brown Grass and Dirt Stripe variant. It features several songs by Jack Black, as well as "Zero to Hero," written by "Flight of the Conchords" co-creator Bret McKenzie.
Meanwhile, the delightfully absurd "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" has a vinyl soundtrack too, and though it originally had two variants available, the only one remaining in stock is the Space Madness variant, which still looks pretty cool. Though it's a shame there's not a bubble gum pink one, at least not as far as I can tell.
The soundtrack for "Novocaine" is having a bit of fun, by being releasing on a Deep Fryer Oil colored variant, as well as a Blood Blend.
If you made it out to theaters to see the return of "The Toxic Avenger" in an all-new movie, then now is the time to order the vinyl soundtrack with an exclusive Toxic Waste and Blood Splatter color variant.
Finally, for all the "Terminator" fans, there's a vinyl soundtrack for the "Terminator Zero" anime series, and it comes in three color variants: The Terminator Silver, Nuclear Apocalypse Swirl with Splatter, and Gunsmoke.
Time to rock with Spinal Tap
This year's release of "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" may not have been a box office hit, but the movie is hilarious and charming, and it comes with a superb soundtrack that includes both Paul McCartney and Elton John, as well as Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
But that's not all, because the original soundtrack for "This Is Spinal Tap" is being given a vinyl release, and the best thing about it is that it comes in the pitch black gatefold that was utilized in the original movie.
Plus, for the hardcore Spinal Tap fans, their album "Break Like The Wind," the 1992 follow-up to their iconic debut soundtrack album, is newly remastered on vinyl from the original stereo analog master tapes by Bernie Grundman and pressed on 180g black vinyl.
While we're here, let me remind you that "This is Spinal Tap" was also released on 4K in the Criterion Collection, and there's also a book about the band and the movie called "A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap."
Varèse Sarabande gets Lost on the island and bloody with Blade
Over at Varèse Sarabande, their vinyl soundtrack selection is a bit more limited, but they have some great titles with cool variants.
For example, you can get the vinyl soundtrack for "Lost" season 2 in a black smoke variant that has a limited edition of 1,000.
Maybe you want to spend time with the supreme daywalker by getting the vinyl soundtracks for both "Blade" and "Blade II." The former has a Blood Splatter edition that is limited to just 500 copies.
For those with a taste for the classics, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" has a vinyl soundtrack, including a Varèse Sarabande exclusive in Coke Bottle Clear.
It's a Wonderful Life soundtrack rings the bell
It wouldn't be the holidays with "It's a Wonderful Life" popping up somewhere. The classic soundtrack from composer Dimitri Tiomkin is available on vinyl, and Barnes & Noble has given it the perfect "Angel Gets Its Wings" Silver Bell vinyl that's limited to just 1,000 copies. Merry Christmas, movie house!
La La Land Records
For those who like to collect soundtracks on CD, the folks at La La Land Records are a haven for pop culture nerds. They've been releasing extensive soundtracks for movies and TV shows that include the complete scores, as well as tracks never before released.
This year, they released remastered and expanded soundtracks from the James Bond franchise for "Thunderball," celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." You can also grab the remastered and expanded soundtracks for "License to Kill" and "Man with the Golden Gun," in honor of its 50th anniversary.
The last soundtrack in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise (at least for now) was given a 2-CD release as well, which is packed with the intense score from Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey.
Other releases available, though not necessarily new, include the scores for "21 Jump Street" and "22 Jump Street," the triumphant, epic themes of "Gladiator" in a 25th anniversary expanded limited edition, and the superhero sounds of "Batman: The Animated Series."
The Lord of the Rings trilogy lives on
All three chapters of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy were given new vinyl releases this year. Though basic, this might be the most affordable way to get the soundtracks to all three movies on vinyl.
"Fellowship of the Ring" is here, followed by "The Two Towers" and "Return of the King." They're each 2xLP releases on plain black vinyl. Of course, if you want something more collectible, you can look around elsewhere and find much more expensive and rare versions of the soundtracks.
Disney Music Emporium has Marvel-ous soundtracks
Over at the Disney Music Emporium, you can get soundtracks for "Thunderbolts*" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
The former comes on a translucent yellow vinyl, and the album cover actually features "The New Avengers" title instead. Meanwhile, "Fantastic Four" has both a 2xLP soundtrack with blue and orange swirl vinyl, as well as a collectible 7-inch single of the main theme on a translucent blue vinyl.