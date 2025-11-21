One Of Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Movie Sequels Is Officially Dead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At least one long-in-the-works Dwayne Johnson sequel is dead in the water. The Rock and Emily Blunt have confirmed that "Jungle Cruise 2" is no longer happening at Disney. The first movie, based on the theme park attraction of the same name, hit theaters in 2021 and had franchise ambitions. Things have changed, though, and the follow-up is now a thing that could have been, rather than something that will be.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, both Johnson and Blunt confirmed that the sequel isn't moving forward. Disney first announced "Jungle Cruise 2" in August 2021, mere weeks after the first film's initial release. "I don't think so," both Johnson and Blunt said when asked whether the sequel was still happening. Johnson, speaking further on the topic, explained why, from his point of view, the sequel isn't moving forward:

"I think when Disney came under new leadership, they just shifted coming out of COVID. COVID shifted our business in a lot of ways. I think they looked at that property and thought, we did it once, not sure if we should revisit it again. Despite whether or not our chemistry was great."

"They did not want to set sail again, and that's fine," Blunt added.

Indeed, the pandemic was a huge factor with "Jungle Cruise," which made $220 million at the box office against a massive $200 million budget. Numbers like that don't typically scream "sequel," but this was an odd time. The 2021 summer box office was still in recovery mode following the pandemic. One strategy commonly used at the time was releasing movies in theaters and on streaming at the same time. This movie hit theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access, an expensive form of VOD, on the same day.