2021 Summer Box Office Was Up 893 Percent — But Pump The Brakes On The Celebration

Per a recent report from Deadline, the summer box office, counting from the first weekend of May up through Labor Day weekend, took in $1.75 billion domestically. That is nearly 9 times more than was made during that same timeframe in 2020, with just $176.4 million in ticket sales recorded. So, yes, on the surface, this is a good thing. But let us not forget that 2019 saw records smashed, with $11.3 billion in box office brought in domestically. So we are still a long way away from getting back to "normal" levels of moviegoing. If we ever even can get back to such a thing. More on that in a minute.

Here were the top five performers at the domestic box office this year:

"Black Widow" – $182.7 million

"F9" – $172.8 million

"A Quiet Place Part II" – $160 million

"Jungle Cruise" – $107.2 million

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" – $105.9 million

Disney led the pack with $586.1 million (counting 20th Century Studios releases). That was aided in large part thanks to the record-shattering opening weekend of "Shang-Chi" over Labor Day. Universal Pictures took the silver medal with $407.4 million.

Also of note, the last time the summer box office was in the $1.7 billion range was 1992. The top movie that summer? "Batman Returns."