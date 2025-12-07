One Of Star Trek: Enterprise's Best Episodes Had Technically None Of The Main Characters

The classic "Star Trek" episode "Mirror, Mirror" is one of the series' most high concept stories, and thus one of its most remembered: Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and co. wind up in a parallel universe where Starfleet serves a Terran Empire, not a United Federation of Planets. This "Mirror Universe" has endured as one of most reused settings in "Star Trek."

When "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" revisited the Mirror Universe, it followed the formula of "Mirror, Mirror" each time: the main characters get transported to the Mirror Universe and meet evil doppelgangers of themselves and their friends. The prequel series "Star Trek: Enterprise" did something different with its Mirror Universe two-parter, "In A Mirror, Darkly" (written by Mike Sussman and Manny Coto) which was set completely in the Mirror Universe. Though the episode features the main cast, they both are and aren't playing their usual roles.

In the Mirror Universe, Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) is not a captain, but the frustrated first officer of the ISS Enterprise. The episode follows Archer's pursuit for glory as he stages a mutiny against his captain, Maximilian Forrest (Vaughn Armstrong). Specifically, Archer has discovered the Tholians, the rarely seen crystalline aliens with web-spinning ships, have pulled in a ship from another universe. He thinks this mystery ship can help the Empire crush a rebellion staged by its subject races and make him a hero.

Whenever the best episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise" are counted, "In A Mirror, Darkly" invariably finds a place on that list. It's definitely one of the "Enterprise" episodes that I revisit the most. While the two-parter may not be "Star Trek" at its most cerebral, it is a starship-sized load of entertainment — the kind of fun you can only have while breaking the rules.