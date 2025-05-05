Star Trek: Enterprise Season 5's Pre-Cancellation Plans Explained

"Star Trek: Enterprise" ran for four seasons between 2001 and 2005. A prequel set in the 22nd century before Captain Kirk or the Federation, "Enterprise" also holds an embarrassing dishonor. It was the first "Trek" series since the original to not make it to seven seasons and more than 100 episodes. ("Enterprise" barely missed the mark at 98.) That, and a not-so-stellar first half, mean that "Enterprise" has a black sheep reputation. "Enterprise" didn't kill "Star Trek" — J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" film came out only four years later — but it did end 18 years of new "Trek" being continuously produced.

For "Enterprise" co-creator Brannon Braga, that hiatus wasn't the worst thing for "Star Trek."

"I thought it was time, ['Star Trek'] needed a break, it needed some time for people to want another show," said Braga at the STLV17 convention. "Enterprise" wasn't the show that made people want more, but it could've been. "Enterprise" season 4, when the late Manny Coto took over as showrunner, is usually considered the series' best. At that aforementioned convention, Braga complimented Coto's work on season 4 and is most critical of himself. (Braga feels that he personally botched writing the "Enterprise" series finale, "These Are The Voyages..." )

"I think Manny had finally found [the] voice of the show, and season 4 should've been season 1, and I think that the show should have continued," said Braga. If "Enterprise" had continued, what stories would it have told? Would it have kept up the momentum of season 4?

Several of the writers, including Braga and Coto, have shared their "Enterprise" season 5 plans and pitches over the years. There's enough detail to get a broad picture of what the season would've been like. Knowing those details, you can also see how "Enterprise" season 4 was building towards the unmade season 5.