Star Trek: What Does ISS Stand For?

The "Star Trek" franchise has been around in one form or another since 1966, and that means that the canon is incredibly expansive. It's impossible to know everything there is to know about "Star Trek," and many fans have one specialty or another. Some fans are really big on story and can name the big moments of every episode, while others are character obsessives who can basically give detailed biographies of their favorite "Star Trek" characters on the fly. And then there are the ship fans, who know everything there is to know about the various space-faring vessels in the franchise — and they have a whole heck of a lot to know.

There is a tremendous amount of thought and detail put into the ships on "Star Trek," all founded on four explicit design rules set forth by creator Gene Roddenberry, and that attention to detail also carries over into things like the ship's names. There are rules for how each class of Starfleet ships are named, which can lead to headaches for series showrunners like Mike McMahan of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and Federation ships also tend to have a designation at the beginning of them: "USS."

Though "USS" probably came from the "United States Ship" designation of ships in the U.S. Navy, in the fictional Federation of the "Trek" universe, it stands for something else entirely. But there are some ships in "Star Trek" with the designation "ISS," and since it probably doesn't mean "International Space Station" as it does in the real world, what does it mean?