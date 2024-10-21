What USS Really Means In The Star Trek Franchise

As any Trekkie will be able to tell you, the registry number of the U.S.S. Enterprise is NCC-1701. In "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," a new Enterprise was built with the registry of NCC-1701-A, establishing canonically that starships can keep the same name and designation over multiple generations. Indeed, on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the registry number was NCC-1701-D, replaced by the Enterprise-E in "Star Trek: First Contact" in 1996.

Although it's not explicitly talked about in "Star Trek," the presence of a registry number adds a great deal of canonical depth to the franchise. In the future, starships will still be numbered and cataloged like modern-day naval vessels while also being overseen by a navy-like military. Starfleet, however — unlike modern military bodies — devotes its strict military system to exploration and study, not war or conquest. The registry numbers also imply a vast, behind-the-scenes bureaucracy at work, with unseen pencil-pushers constantly working hard to keep a vast military fleet in order. An organization as large as Starfleet would, realistically, require millions of bureaucrats keeping it afloat. The registry numbers give "Star Trek" a realistic tinge.

As for the U.S.S., that is part of a much older tradition, going back centuries. If Starfleet is to be likened to the modern navy, then the starships would follow in the same nomenclature, and adopt the "U.S.S." from older times. Sometime in the early 17th century, British ships were gathered as the Royal Navy, and all the vessels under its purview were designated His Majesty's Ship or Her Majesty's Ship. All the navy's vessels were, hence, given the prefix H.M.S., as in the H.M.S. Pinafore or the H.M.S. Surprise.

When the United States started building a navy, U.S.S. was used, standing for United States Ship. In "Star Trek," U.S.S. merely stands for "United Starship."