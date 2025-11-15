2025 Was The Year Stephen King Movies Showed Us How The World Is Ending

This article contains spoilers for "The Monkey," "The Life of Chuck," "The Long Walk," and "The Running Man."

Ever since at least the 1980s, if not earlier, author Stephen King has been regarded as a preeminent master of horror. He's certainly one of the most prolific of all time, writing 65 novels over the past 51 years, and that doesn't include his short story collections. Over all that work, King has explored a huge variety of fears and terrors, everything from threats rooted in stark reality to evil entities from the beyond. As such, the author is practically an authority on what scares us collectively. While he's as fallible as the next person when it comes to predicting the future, he has a keen eye trained on how our real-life fears can be made manifest.

Ironically — but far from coincidentally — that sixth sense of King's has been on full display within the four feature films adapted from his work that've been released in 2025. These movies of course demonstrate the author's range: two of them ("The Monkey" and "The Life of Chuck") involve a supernatural element, while the other two ("The Long Walk" and "The Running Man") are distressingly plausible works of speculative fiction, and only "The Monkey" would be categorized as a horror film. What all four movies share is an implicit or explicit depiction of the end of the world as we know it, and all apologies to Michael Stipe, but this trend makes it clear that none of us feel fine. Through these four films, we can see how King can utilize his horror chops for a more existential type of dread, as well as how his work can speak to our present day with as much urgency and topicality as ever.