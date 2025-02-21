The Monkey's Bizarre Final Moments Demand A Closer Look

This post contains spoilers for "The Monkey."

After the immensely unhinged "Longlegs," Osgood Perkins' latest horror film is as wild as a barrel of monkeys, but what could elevate "The Monkey" to even greater levels of craziness can be found in its final moments. After two twin brothers have battled for decades over what to do with a wind-up monkey toy that's "basically Satan," things end in bloody, terrible fashion for "The Monkey," and continue to reach epically horrific proportions until the credits roll. When the brothers, Bill and Hal (both played by Theo James), finally make amends, their renewed bond is abruptly severed when the Monkey performs one last drum session, leading to an execution of a character that's so good, it deserves a place among the best "Final Destination" deaths.

From there, Hal and his son Petey (Colin O'Brien) head off down the open road, monkey in tow, as carnage ensues around them. The father and son have worked through some of their issues, fully embracing the idea that the object that's haunted their family for years will do so for a few years more. It's at this point that Hal sees a unique and bizarre sight that might have some audiences scratching their heads. It's a vision of a stranger that, in a world of extravagant, accidental exits and a monkey that terrifies people anytime it plays a drum, is frankly quite bizarre and perhaps even more disturbing than some of the things Hal and the audience have been privy to up to this point. It involves a man on a horse — a pale horse.