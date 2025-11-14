15 Best Movies Like The Goonies

For kids growing up in the 1980s, "The Goonies" became a quintessential part of childhood. It all started with a simple question that executive producer Steven Spielberg wanted to explore: What do kids do on rainy days? What followed was an instant cinematic classic about a group of friends who stumble upon a pirate treasure map and go on an epic adventure where they get more than they bargained for and test the limits of their friendship.

"The Goonies" is still worth watching today thanks to its myriad lessons, like the importance of working together and never judging someone by the way they look. But if you've already seen it a million times, and you maybe bought "The Goonies" LEGO set, you might wonder what other coming-of-age stories show how kids can save the day just as well as any adult. There's no shortage of movies like "The Goonies" about precocious kids figuring out how to solve some problem, so put these films on your watchlist next.