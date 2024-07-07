The Correct Order To Watch The Jumanji Franchise

Chris Van Allsberg's picture book "Jumanji" was first published in 1981, and it quickly became a staple in elementary schools and libraries, read widely and joyously by several generations of kids. The book won a Caldecott medal, and Allsberg would go on to write other children's classics like "The Z Was Zapped," "The Polar Express," and the "Jumanji" sequel "Zathura."

The premise is fun: Two kids, bored at home, find a jungle-adventure-themed board game called Jumanji in their attic. When they play it, however, they find that the dictated events of the game manifest in their house. When the game cards tell them they've run into chimpanzees, chimpanzees appear in their kitchen, and more and more animals begin wreaking havoc as the game progresses. It's only when the game ends that the mayhem ceases.

In 1995, director Joe Johnston adapted "Jumanji" to film, expanding the story onto a longer timeline and inventing new conceits that the child board game players, the Shepherds (Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce), encounter. Peter Shepherd, for instance, begins mutating into a monkey. Notably, the kids encounter Alan Parrish (Robin Williams), a character who began playing Jumanji back in 1969, but who was sucked into an alternate jungle dimension for several decades. He emerges from the Jumanji board, eager to find his 1969 gaming companion, finish his game, and be free of the cursed thing.

"Jumanji" featured extensive photorealistic CGI, still something of a novelty in 1995, and made over $262 million on its $65 million budget. It wasn't well-liked by critics — the story is admittedly rather thin — but "Jumanji" was beloved by kids of a certain age.

The film spawned a TV series, as well as three sequels, released from 2005 through 2019. Here is the "Jumanji" franchise in its proper order.