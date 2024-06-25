Dwayne Johnson Slaps A Krampus In The Face In The Red One Trailer

Now The Rock has a machine gun Christmas movie, ho-ho-ho.

Is it a stretch to say Dwayne Johnson has been in a bit of a slump of late? His return to wrestling earlier this year didn't go over well with WWE fans; his much-ballyhooed plan to change the hierarchy of the DC Universe with "Black Adam" and "DC League of Super-Pets" failed to pan out (but don't tell Johnson that); his Netflix action-comedy "Red Notice" was apparently watched by every single person on the planet yet nobody seems to remember a damn thing about it beyond the alcoholic product placement; and even his mega-expensive "Jungle Cruise" movie was the victim of a bungled hybrid streaming and theatrical release (although the tepid reviews probably didn't help).

Hoping to turn things around, The Rock is joining forces with his "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "The Next Level" director Jake Kasdan for "Red One," a film that was announced in 2021 and described as a "unique concept [that] represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses." (Woo-hoo, nothing says fun like a "unique concept" movie!) More recently, "Red One" was the topic of a bombshell report that alleged the film's budget has soared well above $250 million due to factors including The Rock consistently showing up late to filming and a lack of producing experience on the part of Hiram Garcia, the brother of Johnson's ex-wife and Seven Bucks Productions co-founder Dany Garcia, who's also credited for cracking the movie's story.

Still, plenty of movies have been hell to make and come out the other end looking fantastic. Does that seem like the case here? Watch the "Red One" trailer (which is featured above) and see what you think.