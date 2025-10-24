Hey, You Guys! The Goonies LEGO Pirate Ship Set Brings The Beloved Treasure Adventure To Life
Get ready to do the Truffle Shuffle for the coolest tribute to the classic 1980s adventure movie "The Goonies."
The latest building brick playset from the LEGO Ideas line has arrived, and it's none other than The Inferno pirate ship from Richard Donner's classic treasure hunt movie produced by Steven Spielberg himself. However, there's more than meets the eye to this LEGO set that clocks in at 2,912 pieces, with plenty of booby traps situated throughout the many memorable scenes depicted in the ship's interiors, which have been reimagined to pay tribute to the film in a clever fashion.
Within the pirate ship framework, you'll find the Fratellis' hideaway and caves, One-Eyed Willy's treasure room, and more. Boulders can be activated for a fun trap with the iconic Copper Bones Skeleton Key, and the Skeleton Organ will reveal another secret. They even managed to include a reference to the famous deleted octopus scene.
Take a closer look at "The Goonies" LEGO set below.
The Goonies LEGO set is packed with Easter eggs and nostalgia
In a video accompanying the announcement of "The Goonies" LEGO set, actor and Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan came back with some of the gadgets he utilized as Data in the movie to show off all the cool details within the playset. It's really quite delightful to see how much fun he's having while revealing this cool LEGO collectible.
Here's what he had to say about digging back into his memories of "The Goonies" decades later:
"Revisiting Data after all these years — but this time in LEGO form — has been such a joyful experience. The Goonies was all about heart, adventure, and friendship, and this set captures that spirit in fantastic detail. From the booby traps to the treasure room, it's like stepping back into the tunnels with the gang — only now, I get to share that magic with a whole new generation of fans."
Of course, Data is joined by the entire gang from "The Goonies," with minifigures of Mikey (Sean Astin), Mouth (Corey Feldman), Chunk (Jeff Cohen), Brandon (Josh Brolin), Stef (Martha Plimpton), Andy (Kerri Green), Mama Fratelli (Anne Ramsey), Francis Fratelli (Joe Pantoliano), Jake (Robert Davi), a pirate skeleton of One-Eyed Willy, and of course, Sloth (John Mantuszak).
That should be enough to hold us over until "The Goonies 2" comes together.
The Goonies LEGO set is a treasure unto itself
The Goonies set was submitted by Greece-based 3D artist and Fan Designer Vaggelis Ntezes (LEGO Ideas name: Delusion Brick) through the LEGO Ideas program, where fans can build sets that have the potential to be considered for mass production as official LEGO sets.
Here's what Ntezes had to say about his creation:
"In designing this set, I revisited my childhood memories – growing up in the '80s, playing with LEGO Pirates sets and watching The Goonies. Combining nostalgia, fantasy, and creativity, I wanted to build something that offered both playability and display value. The final design merges the legendary Inferno with the cave system and booby traps, capturing the spirit of adventure that made the film so unforgettable. I'm thrilled to see it come to life and hope it brings joy to fans old and new."
"The Goonies" LEGO set will be available for LEGO Insiders Early Access starting on November 1 before being available for everyone on November 4, and it has a retail price of $309.99.