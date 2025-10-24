Hey, You Guys! The Goonies LEGO Pirate Ship Set Brings The Beloved Treasure Adventure To Life

Get ready to do the Truffle Shuffle for the coolest tribute to the classic 1980s adventure movie "The Goonies."

The latest building brick playset from the LEGO Ideas line has arrived, and it's none other than The Inferno pirate ship from Richard Donner's classic treasure hunt movie produced by Steven Spielberg himself. However, there's more than meets the eye to this LEGO set that clocks in at 2,912 pieces, with plenty of booby traps situated throughout the many memorable scenes depicted in the ship's interiors, which have been reimagined to pay tribute to the film in a clever fashion.

LEGO

Within the pirate ship framework, you'll find the Fratellis' hideaway and caves, One-Eyed Willy's treasure room, and more. Boulders can be activated for a fun trap with the iconic Copper Bones Skeleton Key, and the Skeleton Organ will reveal another secret. They even managed to include a reference to the famous deleted octopus scene.

Take a closer look at "The Goonies" LEGO set below.