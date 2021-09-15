Flight Of The Navigator Remake Will Be Directed By Bryce Dallas Howard

Look, what little kid doesn't love the idea of unwittingly stumbling upon an advanced alien spaceship, falling unconscious and missing eight entire years without aging a day, and finally boarding the vessel (and becoming fast friends with its inquisitive artificial intelligence ... eyeball ... thing? Whatever, it's name was Max and it ruled) to be whisked away on an adventure of a lifetime? That was my experience with the original "Flight of the Navigator," a movie that I wore out on VHS growing up and is now ready to be introduced to a whole new generation of kids with a remake from actor/director Bryce Dallas Howard.

At this point, it's tough to maintain any sort of strong feelings about the industry's penchant for remaking old IP at the expense of making new movies and new adventures that will capture the imaginations of their target audience. All I'm hoping for is that this remake will make new fans feel the same way I did with the original ... or, failing that, at least create an uptick in interest in the 1986 cult classic. It's a win-win!