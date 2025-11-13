Keeper Review: Osgood Perkins Bakes An Unnerving And Ultimately Satisfying Layer Cake Of Horror

Ever since the cryptic marketing campaign for Osgood Perkins' "Longlegs" helped make that film a surprise summer hit, the filmmaker's new home at Neon has treated Perkins' subsequent releases with as much ballyhoo as they can muster. Calling Perkins the new William Castle would be inaccurate, yet the marketing surrounding his post-"Longlegs" films this year have included concepts in the tradition of the horror ballyhoo master. After stunts like a bus full of "dead cheerleaders" being driven around Hollywood were used to promote this past February's "The Monkey," Neon and Perkins dialed things way back with "Keeper." Instead of the usual press and media rollout, they've chosen to keep the majority of the movie wrapped in near-total secrecy, implying that the horrors which lurk within are too shocking or surprising to be revealed early.

Whether this approach will intrigue or repel audiences remains to be seen. From my perspective, this obfuscation doesn't add to the film itself; it actually might detract from it a bit, as it appears to promise an M. Night Shyamalan-type of film with an earth-shaking twist, which "Keeper" isn't trying to be. Yet Perkins has made a highly intriguing layer cake of a movie, one which keeps shifting subgenres the deeper you get into it. While this makes for an unnerving and at times frustrating first watch, Perkins ultimately delivers answers for all the questions the film raises. As such, "Keeper" becomes the most ambitious film of Perkins' career, one which proves the director's abilities are still growing as his status as one of the modern era's masters of horror becomes further cemented.