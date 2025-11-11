Osgood Perkins' Keeper Will Delight Horror Buffs For One Major Reason

As most horror buffs know, the genre can be broken down into a number of different subgenres, thereby providing something for nearly every taste. A small sampling of these includes the slasher movie, the psychological thriller, supernatural horror (re: ghosts), the horror comedy, and a category for just about every mythological creature there is (vampires, werewolves, and so on). To be sure, there can be quite a bit of overlap between these subgenres. Yet most films generally tend to favor one subgenre above all others, as part of the fun inherent in horror filmmaking is taking a pre-existing template and twisting, shifting, or expanding it. In addition, most filmmakers working in horror seek to vary their work with each film they make.

For the first portion of his directing career, Osgood Perkins told a variety of stories in a very distinctive fashion. "The Blackcoat's Daughter," "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House," and "Gretel & Hansel" all bear Perkins' signature sense of somnambulist pacing and dread-filled ominousness, yet one's a tale of the occult, another is a ghost story, and the other is a fairy tale. Perkins' breakout hit, "Longlegs," felt like a culmination of this particular style. After this success, it seems Perkins is interested in stretching his wings as far as he can creatively. This year's "The Monkey" was a wild left turn, a Stephen King adaptation with "Final Destination" vibes. This week's "Keeper" is yet another swerve, for while it's recognizably Perkins' film, it touches upon a wide assortment of horror movie subgenres. I had the opportunity to watch the film in advance of its release, and believe it will delight horror mavens for one major reason: it'll keep them guessing thanks to its variety.