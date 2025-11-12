A '70s Clint Eastwood Thriller Was One Of The Main Inspirations On Yellowjackets

The easy pitch for "Yellowjackets" — a soccer team gets stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash — is that it's "Lord of the Flies" but with teenage girls instead of little boys. The influences on the eclectic thriller show don't end there, though.

The original "Yellowjackets" pitch deck, authored by co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, outlines some of those influences. One is "Lord of the Flies," but another is Peter Jackson's "Heavenly Creatures," based on a real-life story of two New Zealand teenage girls (Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet) whose intense friendship culminated in a murder. No surprise "Yellowjackets" cast Lynskey as its lead character, Shauna Sadecki née Shipman.

Stephen King is another listed influence. The dual timeline of "Yellowjackets" — one following the main characters' horrifying adolescence, the other about them as adults reliving the past — evokes "It." Another more obscure influence is "The Beguiled," a 1971 thriller film starring Clint Eastwood, but not in his usual stoic gunslinger role.

Based on a 1966 novel by Thomas P. Cullinan (and later remade in 2017 by director Sofia Coppola), "The Beguiled" is set during the American Civil War. After a battle in Mississippi, wounded Union soldier John McBurney (Eastwood) is found by Amy (Pamelyn Ferdin), a young student at a girls' boarding school. Though they're Confederates, the sexually repressed faculty and students are all drawn to the handsome devil in their midst. McBurney, out of both his own lust and self-preservation, is happy to tempt them with romance.

The original pitch for "Yellowjackets" saw many changes along the way, but the influence of "The Beguiled" is still evident. Both stories explore how women form social structures when men aren't around. The character of Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger) fills the role of McBurney on "Yellowjackets."