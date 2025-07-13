Peter Jackson's Award-Winning Drama Starring Kate Winslet Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today

In the early '90s, "The Lord of the Rings" was just that weird cartoon from Ralph Bakshi, the most famous Kate was "heroin chic" supermodel Kate Moss, and Kiwi director Peter Jackson was only really on the radar of gorehounds thanks to his splattery, low-budget horror comedies like "Bad Taste" and "Braindead." That all began to change with the arrival of "Heavenly Creatures" in 1994, a fantastical period drama about a sensational but mostly forgotten true-life crime.

Distributed internationally under the Miramax banner (with "In a World" voiceover master Don LaFontaine doing his thing on the trailer), "Heavenly Creatures" was the first Jackson film you might actually take your mum to watch at the cinema. It also introduced the world to two young unknown actresses, Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey, playing a pair of schoolgirls whose retreat into an imaginary world leads to obsession, insanity, and murder.

"Heavenly Creatures" was a minor sensation that made decent money on a limited release and received positive notices from critics, later featuring on many year-end lists. The movie also grabbed some attention at festivals and on the awards circuit, with Winslet receiving most of the plaudits for her eye-catching turn as Juliet Hulme, the more energetic half of the killer duo. Despite the buzz, "Heavenly Creatures" was overlooked for most of the big awards, perhaps because it had the misfortune to come out in one of the strongest years for cinema in recent decades. (It did receive one Oscar nomination, for Best Original Screenplay.)

The success of the film marked Winslet as a major talent for the future, and she earned her first Academy Award nomination with her next appearance in Ang Lee's "Sense and Sensibility." For Jackson, "Heavenly Creatures" paved the way to "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Weta Digital was created to handle the special effects, and the film landed him his Hollywood debut, "The Frighteners," ultimately enabling him to get his version of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy novel to the screen. Lynskey's subsequent career was less overtly spectacular, but (as my colleague BJ Colangelo writes so brilliantly) she still f****** rules.

Yet for such a star-making film, "Heavenly Creatures" is almost impossible to find today. It isn't available for purchase or rental on streaming services, and there are only a few older copies of the DVD floating about for sale online. Let's take a closer look at what viewers are missing.