All Of The Hatchet Movies, Ranked (Including Victor Crowley)

I should probably start out by saying that, for those who enjoy this brand of over-the-top slasher flick, there isn't an outright bad movie in this franchise. That said, by the time BJ McDonnell stepped in for Adam Green to helm "Hatchet III," it was clear the property was spinning its wheels a little bit. There are still plenty of great kills and Victor even gets to mix it up with a swat team this time. Even so, it does feel lesser than both its predecessors and eventual fourth installment.

The film picks up after Marybeth (Danielle Harris) seemingly kills Crowley for good and winds up at odds with a local policeman (Zach Galligan) who's trying to get to the bottom of the bloodshed. Marybeth then teams up with the cop's ex-wife to put an end to the murderous rampage for good.

Green was still heavily involved this time around, and it shows, from the script to the execution. When the blood spills, it feels like we never left the swamp. We also get Galligan (the star of "Gremlins") and "Friday the 13th" (2009) lead Derek Mears in on the action, adding even more genre stars to this franchise's already impressive list.

For whatever fun there is to be had in this bout of brutality, "Hatchet III" feels like it's the most strapped for ideas before reaching its conclusion, which sees Crowley being put to rest after years of being trapped in his bizarre swampy purgatory. It's all a little anticlimactic and comes across as more of the same, which is often when slasher franchises, in particular, can get stuck in the mud. Though it does resolve Marybeth's character arc and delivers some very memorable kills (hello, defibrillator to the head), more doesn't equal better in this case.