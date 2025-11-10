The Sci-Fi Western Comic Book Series That Could Be The Next Game Of Thrones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jonathan Hickman, writer of the beloved "Ultimate Spider-Man," and Nick Dragotta, pushing DC Comics to new heights by drawing "Absolute Batman," once worked together as a dream team on an Image Comic series: the densely-plotted and beautifully-drawn "East of West." The "East of West" #1 cover art shows a Western gunslinger holding a revolver pointed towards the reader, but don't expect a simple Western romp. "East of West" is a Western, but it brings in science-fiction and the supernatural. The story begins in 2064 A.D. of an alternate history where North America is divided into seven nations (plus an uninhabited "Burning Plain"):

Hickman and Dragotta said at New York Comic-Con 2013 that the former wanted to write a Western, and the latter wanted to draw science fiction. So, they compromised. Space Westerns are a mini-genre, but despite the advanced technology (including ships straight out of a space opera), "East of West" stays on Earth.

These seven nations inspire comparison to the Seven Kingdoms from "Game of Thrones." "East of West" similarly merges genre tropes, political squabbling, and supernatural prophecies. Archibald Chamberlain, a Confederate politician and one of the book's main villains, claims words and leverage are what shape the world, not action. He would know; he's a schemer who could outplay Littlefinger.

As streamers and networks look for the next "Game of Thrones," why hasn't "East of West" (which wrapped in 2019 at issue #45) crossed their radar? Prime Video announced an "East of West" television series in 2018, but Hickman confirmed in 2019 the project wasn't moving forward. Prime Video may hesitate at a second look when its "Fallout" show ticks similar boxes, but if you love Westerns, "Game of Thrones," or "Dune," you shouldn't hesitate to read "East of West."