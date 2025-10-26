Wes Craven's 30 Year-Old Vampire Movie With Eddie Murphy Is A Hidden Gem On Paramount+

The late, great Wes Craven left a legacy of stone-cold horror movie classics, but was also a filmmaker willing to take risks and help shape stories that may have been outside of his comfort zone. He was at the helm for genre-changing revolutions, but also tackled the biographical drama "Music of the Heart" and his twisted cult classic, "The People Under the Stairs." A year after his meta-masterpiece "Wes Craven's New Nightmare" debuted and a year before his ... well, other meta-masterpiece "Scream" hit theaters, he linked up with Paramount to direct a project written by Charlie Murphy, "Vampire in Brooklyn," which would star Charlie's brother, Eddie Murphy.

Writers Michael Lucker and Chris Parker were brought in to help shape the final script, which was constantly in flux due to contrasting opinions on tone. Murphy was trying to show that he could play a more serious character as the vampire Maximillian, while Paramount wanted to highlight Murphy's comedic chops. Fortunately, Craven was there to help find the balance. In "Vampire in Brooklyn," Murphy plays a vampire — more Frank Langella than Bela Lugosi or Christopher Lee — who anchors in Brooklyn to track down Detective Rita Veder (the always terrific Angela Bassett), as Rita is the child of a vampire from Maximillian's homeland in the Caribbean. However, she is unaware of her lineage, which is crucial for Maximillian to continue his bloodline and gain more power.

Despite the comedic elements, "Vampire in Brooklyn" boasts a surprising amount of legitimate horror. 30 years removed from the disappointing box office performance and abysmal critical score, horror fans have found themselves drawn to this hidden gem. And if you've never seen it, it's currently available on Paramount+.