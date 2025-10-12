10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies Ranked

While the theatrical experience certainly enhances the experience of horror movies, allowing you to squirm and scream in your seat while dozens of other people do the same, there's something primal about turning on a scary movie when you're all along at home. It's a dark and stormy night as you select Netflix to see what tales of terror are available. And as you're scrolling, you may encounter some Netflix originals you had never heard of before but are definitely worth your time.

Listen, I'm not going to lie to you: A lot of Netflix original movies fall under the category of "content for the sake of content." There are even plenty of terrible Netflix original horror movies that are designed to play in the background while you do chores. But believe me, the movies on this list deserve your full attention. They're just as scary as anything you'll find in theaters. From new offerings to older flicks directed by people who are now making big waves within the genre, you never know what you might find spelunking Netflix's depths.

These are the best Netflix horror movies that'll keep you awake at night. Just try not to "Netflix and chill" with these movies, as you wouldn't want your date to see you cower and scream.