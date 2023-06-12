The Perfection Made People 'Physically Sick,' But It's One Of Netflix's Best Original Movies

Richard Shepard's 2018 film "The Perfection" quickly made waves on its Netflix debut. It wasn't just an Allison Williams-starring horror movie that gave her the chance to embrace what was so revelatory about her performance in Jordan Peele's "Get Out."

It was also dark, twisty, a little bit disgusting, and shocking enough to make a huge impression. It fits into the classic mold of art school obsession stories, with evil mentors, traumatic pasts, and the slight possibility of redemption outside the movie's design. Like "Whiplash" and "Black Swan," it deals with the psychological break accompanying the seeking of "perfection" in art. Whether or not the plot's lurid details detract from the movie is a worthwhile question, but the fact that it veers into a slimier, creepier territory than both is a feature, not a bug.

With its four-part structure and elegant, Brian De Palma-esque compositions (complete with an unprecedented amount of split diopter shots), the movie proves itself as extremely stylish and unconventional. It's also shamelessly schlocky, erotic, and violent at various extremes. The violence might be largely suggested by giving viewers the before and after, rather than the act itself. But the implications themselves are disturbing and stomach-churning.

Speaking of stomach-churning, the movie is also notable for its bravery in depicting all-out body horror, to the point of, according to The Independent, making viewers sick. From the puking to the maggots to the bodily violence implied and depicted, "The Perfection" is a wild ride. Its artistic aspirations and a clear homage to its various inspirations also make it one of Netflix's best original films.