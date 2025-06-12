12 Best Unconventional Vampire Movies To Watch After Sinners

Since its release in April 2025, "Sinners" has proven to be a box-office behemoth and a bona fide mainstream hit. However, along with its more conventional accolades, it has also solidified a spot in the niche but expanding canon of unconventional vampire movies. Sure, Ryan Coogler's horror flick revels in its blood and guts, but if you were to watch the first hour alone, you wouldn't realize you were watching a vampire movie. The word "vampire" isn't even dropped until well over an hour in. Those qualities don't even address the vampires themselves, which are far from the caped and cowled creepers of gothic staples like "Dracula" or "Dark Shadows."

For the record, we're not complaining. Most folks associate the vampire with horror movies and period pieces, but this fanged, folkloric creature is far more malleable than you might realize. For every remake of "Nosferatu," there's a "Reinfeld" or an "El Conde" or an "Abigail," and that's just from the last few years alone. From action blockbusters to romantic mood pieces, there have been plenty of unique takes on everyone's favorite bloodsucking baddies, many of which add new dimensions to how we perceive the mythology of vampirism. If you enjoyed "Sinners," here are 12 other unconventional vampire movies to sink your teeth into.