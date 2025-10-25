Star Wars Finally Revealed Exactly How Darth Vader Created His Red Lightsaber

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the characters in the "Star Wars" galaxy, it feels like Darth Vader has been explored more than almost any other, particularly in the expanded universe of novels, comics, games, etc. And yet, there is still more to unpack with the lord of the Sith. Case in point, author Adam Christopher's new book "Star Wars: Master of Evil" is set to arrive in November. Within those pages, we finally discover the moment Vader created his legendary red lightsaber.

Thanks to the folks at Entertainment Weekly, an excerpt from the book details that very moment — and it's pretty intense. The book picks up not long after the events of 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," which sees Anakin turn to the dark side and become Vader as the Emperor's apprentice. The synopsis reveals that Vader's creation of his lightsaber is key to unlocking the story that unfolds.

On the volcanic world of Mustafar, Vader undertakes a dark ritual, bleeding a kyber crystal to forge his lightsaber. This act unleashes a power far greater than he anticipated, giving him a glimpse into the limitless potential of the Force.

The excerpt itself is too long to share in its entirety, but it is available on EW. For those who just want a quick breakdown, we've got you covered. "On the surface of Mustafar, Vader pours his hatred into a kyber crystal, bleeding the gem to create his signature red blade," the excerpt begins. But pouring his hatred into a crystal isn't enough. As we discover, this itself becomes a battle for Vader.

It had previously been revealed that the lightsaber Vader uses to craft his belonged to lesser-known Jedi Kirak Infil'a. But it's more about what was contained within that saber, namely the Kyber Crystal, which powers the Jedi and Sith's lightsabers.