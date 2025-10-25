Star Wars Finally Revealed Exactly How Darth Vader Created His Red Lightsaber
Of all the characters in the "Star Wars" galaxy, it feels like Darth Vader has been explored more than almost any other, particularly in the expanded universe of novels, comics, games, etc. And yet, there is still more to unpack with the lord of the Sith. Case in point, author Adam Christopher's new book "Star Wars: Master of Evil" is set to arrive in November. Within those pages, we finally discover the moment Vader created his legendary red lightsaber.
Thanks to the folks at Entertainment Weekly, an excerpt from the book details that very moment — and it's pretty intense. The book picks up not long after the events of 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," which sees Anakin turn to the dark side and become Vader as the Emperor's apprentice. The synopsis reveals that Vader's creation of his lightsaber is key to unlocking the story that unfolds.
On the volcanic world of Mustafar, Vader undertakes a dark ritual, bleeding a kyber crystal to forge his lightsaber. This act unleashes a power far greater than he anticipated, giving him a glimpse into the limitless potential of the Force.
The excerpt itself is too long to share in its entirety, but it is available on EW. For those who just want a quick breakdown, we've got you covered. "On the surface of Mustafar, Vader pours his hatred into a kyber crystal, bleeding the gem to create his signature red blade," the excerpt begins. But pouring his hatred into a crystal isn't enough. As we discover, this itself becomes a battle for Vader.
It had previously been revealed that the lightsaber Vader uses to craft his belonged to lesser-known Jedi Kirak Infil'a. But it's more about what was contained within that saber, namely the Kyber Crystal, which powers the Jedi and Sith's lightsabers.
Darth Vader's Kyber Crystal didn't want to cooperate
The excerpt reveals that Vader dismantles the saber to unearth the crystal. This ritual takes place on Mustafar, where Anakin became Vader, and where he eventually sets up his mysterious castle. There is an altar Vader uses for the ritual, which is of importance and holds a great power, it seems. Per the excerpt:
Then he sets it down on the black altar stone, keeping his distance, guiding the crystal home with the Force. But the crystal will not stay. Even as he reaches out in concentration, the crystal rises to hover over the altar, almost like it is fighting back.
With a final effort, the apprentice focuses his will on the thing, but the crystal merely takes that power and pushes it back at him. With a sizzle of unknown energy, the apprentice finds himself thrown across the cave, smashing into the rune-etched wall.
Vader's mask is damaged in the skirmish, and he recovers, but then time gets blurry, and Force visions begin to take over. Things get weird. Flashes of the past and possible futures. Of Palpatine. Then begins a struggle to "bleed" the Kyber Crystal and turn it red.
The visions are not real. They are tricks. The light side lies, the light side is deceit and deception, and in its final moments the kyber crystal of Kirak Infil'a has betrayed its intent, revealing its dishonesty as it tries to corrupt and entangle. The power of the light side is strong.
He is stronger.
The apprentice slams his gauntleted hand down on the crystal, pinning it against the ancient stone. Around the cave, the carved runes light in red and orange as the apprentice focuses now, not with his will but with things far more powerful.
Master of Evil deepens the our knowledge of Darth Vader
We get a pretty big window into Vader's deepening turn to the dark side, leaving the man that was Anakin further in the rearview mirror. Hate and anger are winning the day. Padme's death still haunts him, casting a shadow over this moment:
The crystal fights but cannot win. The falsehood of the Jedi, the lies of the light side: They are stripped away until all that is left is the truth. He sees ... Mustafar. The lava fields. Obi-Wan, the craven victor, revealing his true self. Shmi, who died for nothing, the cowardly Jedi refusing to free her, refusing to interfere. He sees Padmé. He sees Palpatine. He sees Padmé. He sees Padmé. He sees Padmé. He always, always sees Padmé. And then it happens. His new visions are shattered by an explosion of light and color as, beneath his fist, the green light blazes, the kyber crystal of the Jedi screaming in corruption and cowardice, in fear and loathing — the lies of the Jedi revealed at last.
This is where the whole legendary "from a certain point of view" moment really kicks in. Vader is convinced of the Jedi's deceit. More importantly, he successfully manages to impose his will on the crystal that once belonged to a Jedi, bleeding it into an evil, red thing. Christopher makes a real meal out of the meaning of the color red as it relates to Vader.
The crystal sits on the altar stone. It is red, the red of the Sith, the red of Vader's vision, the red of the scars that sear his body beneath the armor, the red of the blood that boils in his veins. It is the red of his hate and the red of his anger. It is the red of the Sith. The red of the truth.
