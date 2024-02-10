The Origin Of Darth Vader's Red Lightsaber Comes From A Lesser Known Star Wars Character

Darth Vader didn't always have a red lightsaber. Early concept art by Ralph McQuarrie (pictured below) shows Vader wielding a blueish-white blade, the same as the Jedi. After all, Vader was always a fallen Jedi (though making him Anakin Skywalker came later).

Lucasfilm/Ralph McQuarrie

Whatever the case, the change to red was the right call. The color complements his black armor better, contrasts with the blue and green blades he duels onscreen, and radiates evil. Symbolically, red is also the color of both anger and blood. The red lightsaber is such a memorable part of Vader's presence that when the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy came around, all the Sith Lords there had red lightsabers too. Ergo, red became the de facto color of evil lightsabers.

We first see a lightsaber when Ben Kenobi (Alec Guinness) gives one to Luke (Mark Hamill), saying the blue blade belonged to his father. Indeed it did; when Kenobi strikes down Anakin in "Revenge of the Sith," there's an insert shot of him taking his former friend's lightsaber. If Anakin lost his lightsaber, how'd he have one as Vader?

This is answered in Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli's (excellent) comic series "Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith", published by Marvel from 2017 to 2018. The run is 25 issues total and spans the early years of the Empire's reign, culminating in Vader building his castle on Mustafar. The first arc, though, begins during "Revenge of the Sith," specifically the scene when the man formerly known as Anakin Skywalker has just awakened in his new armor and been informed his wife Padmé is dead. Darth Sidious gives his apprentice no time to grieve, for a new challenge awaits him: he must acquire the weapon of a Sith.