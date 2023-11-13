A Tragic Death Hamstrung Rewrites For Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

It was revealed at the end of Irvin Kershner's 1980 sci-fi/fantasy film "The Empire Strikes Back" that the masked fascist warlock Darth Vader (David Prowse, voice by James Earl Jones) was secretly the father of the young hero Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). This information was shocking enough to echo through multiple generations, and the "villain is secretly related to the hero" twist has been repeated throughout much of popular media for decades. The revelation also famously contradicts dialogue from 1977's "Star Wars." Luke was previously told, by the reliable Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), that Darth Vader had killed Luke's father. The reason for Obi-Wan's deception has never been satisfactorily explained.

In the broader context of the "Star Wars" saga, the relationship between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker has become a vital narrative fulcrum, but in the contained 1980-only context of just "Star Wars" and "The Empire Strikes Back," the twist doesn't make a lot of sense. It seems though, that it was a last-minute addition. Early drafts of "The Empire Strikes Back" didn't contain the now-famous familial twist.

The first draft of "The Empire Strikes Back" was written by Leigh Brackett, the Hugo-nominated author of "The Shadow Over Mars," "The Long Tomorrow," and dozens upon dozens of short stories. Brackett also wrote or co-wrote the screenplays for famously macho classic films like "The Big Sleep," "Rio Bravo," and "The Long Goodbye." The screenplay for "The Empire Strikes Back" was one of her final compositions, as she passed away in 1978 at the age of 62. F*** cancer.

In the February 2000 issue of Star Wars Insider Magazine, Kershner talked about Brackett's script, and how he, George Lucas, and Lawrence Kasdan felt the need to rework it and alter the film more to their liking.