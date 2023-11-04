Billy Dee Williams Had One Reservation About Playing Lando In Star Wars

Billy Dee Williams was primed for stardom in the 1970s. He reduced grown men to tears as Chicago Bears running back Gayle Sayers in the classic made-for-TV movie "Brian's Song," and made a super suave impression as Diana Ross' manager in the Billie Holiday biopic "Lady Sings the Blues." Handsome as hell and armed with a velvety bass voice, Williams was a seduction machine in search of the right vehicle to vault him to the Hollywood A-list.

This being the 1970s, when Black leads were generally relegated to the Blaxploitation arena, that vehicle never arrived. He was terrific in the title role of John Badham's "The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings," but he couldn't build off its box office success because the studios weren't developing movies with Black protagonists.

Although he was in his leading-man prime, Williams disappeared from the big screen for four years after "Bingo Long." When he finally resurfaced in Irvin Kershner's "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," he had to play second-fiddle to Harrison Ford as Han Solo's roguish old buddy Lando Calrissian. Williams pours on the charm as the administrator of Cloud City, and makes Han sweat a bit when he sweet talks Carrie Fisher's Leia, but his plot function is to betray his buddy. Not terribly glamorous.

And yet, this was kinda what Williams was looking for at this point in his career.